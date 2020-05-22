NCW — The list of who will appear on the fall ballot is now set.
People signed up to run for office last week, and the Secretary of State’s Office certified the list of filings this week. The primary is Aug. 4, and the general election is Nov. 3.
A few candidates have withdrawn, including Dr. Ann Diamond, who was running for state representative. Diamond said she enjoyed meeting with people while campaigning.
“With COVID-19, I’m having to run a digital campaign all on social media and that leaves me cold,” she said. “It’s a difficult way to run a campaign, particularly as an independent when I have to reach both people who think of themselves as Democrats, people who think of themselves as Libertarians, people who think of themselves as Republicans.”
She said she will continue working as a family physician and advocating for health care reform.
Here is a list of candidates who filed for some of the races in the state and North Central Washington.
Chelan County
County Commission
District 1: Kevin Overbay
District 3: Brandt Cappell, Dale England, Tiffany Gering
PUD Commission
District 1: Garry Arseneault
District A: Steve McKenna
Superior Court
Position 1: Lesley A. Allan
Position 2: Travis Brandt
Position 3: Kristin Ferrera
Douglas County
County Commission
District 1: Dan Sutton
District 2: Kyle Steinburg
PUD Commission
District 2: Molly Simpson
Superior Court
Brian C. Huber
Grant County
County Commission
District 1: Earl Romig, Danny Stone, Mark S. Wanke
District 2: Rob Jones, Tom Taylor
PUD Commission
District 3: Larry Schaapman
District A: Tom Flint
Superior Court
Position 1: David Estudillo
Position 2: John D. Knodell, Kevin J. McCrae
Position 3: John Antosz
Okanogan County
County Commission
District 1: Shauna Beeman, Chris Branch
District 2: Katie Haven, Andy Hover
PUD Commission
District 1: Scott Vejraska
Superior Court
Position 1: Henry “Hank” Rawson
Position 2: Chris Culp
State
Legislative District 12
Senator: Brad Hawkins
Representative (Position 1): Keith Goehner, Adrianne Moore
Representative (Position 2): Mike Steele
Legislative District 13
Representative (Position 1): Tom Dent, John Malan, Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz
Representative (Position 2): Alex Ybarra
Legislative District 7
Representative (Position 1): Georgia D. Davenport, Jacquelin Maycumber
Representative (Position 2): Joel Kretz, JJ Wandler
Governor
Thor Amundson, David W. Blomstrom, Craig Campbell, Richard L. Carpenter, Loren Culp, Cairo D’Almeida, Henry Clay Dennison, Tim Eyman, Phil Fortunato, Joshua Freed, Raul Garcia, Omari Tahir Garrett, Ian Gonzales, Elaina J. Gonzalez, Goodspaceguy, Tylor Grow, Liz Hallock, Gene Hart, Nate Herzog, Bill Hirt, Jay Inslee, Leon Anon Lawson, William “Bill” Miller, Matthew Murray, Dylan B. Nails, Cregan M. Newhouse, Don L. Rivers, Ryan Ryals, Anton Sakharov, Alex Tsimerman, Cameron M. Vessey, David Voltz, Brian R. Weed, Martin L. “Iceman” Wheeler, Winston Wilkes, Joshua Wolf
Lieutenant governor
Joseph Brumbles, Jared Frerichs, Denny Heck, Michelle Jasmer, Marko Liias, Marty McClendon, Richard “Dick” Muri, Bill Penor, James R. Rafferty, Ann Davison Sattler, Matt Seymour
Attorney general
Bob Ferguson, Matt Larkin, Brett Rogers, Mike Vaska
Commissioner of public lands
Maryam Abasbarzy, Hilary Franz, Sue Kuehl Pederson, Kelsey Reyes, Steve Sharon, Frank Wallbrown, Cameron Whitney
Secretary of state
Gentry Lange, Ed Minger, Gael Tarleton, Kim Wyman
Treasurer
Duane A. Davidson, Mike Pellicciotti
Auditor
Joshua Casey, Chris Leyba, Pat (Patrice) McCarthy
Superintendent of public instruction
Maia Espinoza, Ron Higgins, Stan Lippmann, Chris Reykdal, David Spring, Dennis Wick
Insurance commissioner
Mike Kreidler, Chirayu Avinash Patel, Anthony Welti
Congress
District 8
Keith Arnold, Corey Bailey, Ryan Dean Burkett, Jesse Jensen, James Mitchell, Dave Saulibio, Kim Schrier, Keith R. Swank
District 4
Ryan Cooper, Evan Jones, Douglas E. McKinley, Dan Newhouse, Sarena Sloot, Tracy “Justice” Wright
Judicial
Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 3
Rebecca Pennell
Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 1
Marshall Casey, Tracy Arlene Staab
Supreme Court
Position 3: David Larson, Raquel Montoya-Lewis
Position 4: Charles W. Johnson
Position 6: Richard S. Serns, G. Helen Whitener
Position 7: Debra L. Stephens