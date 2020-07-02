NCW — Two candidate forums are planned for Wednesday in Chelan and Okanogan counties.
One for Chelan County commissioner, District 3, is set for 6 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park Pavilion in Chelan. Candidates are Brandt Cappell, Dale England and Tiffany Gering.
The Manson Community Council and KOZI Radio are hosting the forum and encourage attendees to maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering, and bring a chair or blanket.
Twisp Valley Grange is hosting a virtual forum at 6:30 p.m. for District 12 state representative, Position 1, and Okanogan County commissioner, Position 2. The link is at twispgrange.com or the Twisp Valley Grange Facebook page.
Keith Goehner and Adrianne Moore are the candidates for District 12, and Katie Haven and Andy Hover are the candidates for county commissioner. Email questions by Monday to wendellajb@gmail.com.
Voting starts July 17 for the Aug. 4 primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.