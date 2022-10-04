WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s office is up for election in November.
Three-term incumbent Brian Burnett is challenged by Deputy Mike Morrison for the position. The two answered questions Monday in a public forum sponsored by The Wenatchee World at Pybus Public Market.
Burnett was elected in 2010 and Morrison is president of the Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Association. Both filed as Republicans.
Questions answered by the two candidates came from readers’ emails sent to The World and World journalists. The responses below include only the first three questions. More of their responses will be published Wednesday.
The candidates’ responses were edited for clarity and brevity.
Wenatchee World: A 2020 employee survey appears to show a cultural divide in the department: what are your thoughts on the survey and does the sheriff’s office require a culture change?
Mike Morrison: Well, unfortunately, we didn’t take care of the issues when we had the same results back in 2018. So we did a culture survey in 2018 — those results were quickly done away with. We ignored them, came back again in 2020. We did them again, I don’t think they’re the results that they want to see. We waited almost two years before we did anything with it. So we’ve seen Fortune 500 companies come out and do similar things to see how can our business run better? What kind of issues internally do we have? What areas can we improve? What areas are we doing well in? Most Fortune 500 companies would not sit for two years waiting to address any of the issues. It wasn’t until this year when we started to actually take action — surprisingly, right around the time after I filed for office. So I would have acted a little bit quicker.
And I would have at least taken notice that the things that were being brought up — especially some of the conditions of our office, some of the personnel issues, and morale had been down — so I would have dealt with it right away.
When you have two culture surveys that are done and it takes so long to address it, you pretty much feel as an employee, that your voice and your concerns and your issues that you have are just going to be ignored until someone brings it onto a bigger stage. So if I were to go back, and if I were the sheriff at that time, I would have taken action immediately in 2018. And if we did it more in depth in 2020, I would have done it right after we got the results back out. So that would have been the difference.
Brian Burnett: Well, first of all, what I want to say is that this survey was actually brought on by myself and my command staff. some of our appointed positions for the sheriff’s office administration, and Chief [Adam] Musgrove took the lead on that and put it out and they ended up with a survey back. And then part of that strategy was to put in a culture survey team to address the top topics and what those were of concern, to truly identify what they were and bring the team players — as in the supervisors and the line staff and record staff and everybody involved — in on the same page. And at that point in time, once they brought that culture survey team together, at the lead of Chief Musgrove, and then eventually he pulled out and let them take the lead on that.
But some things I want to point out, and we have this on sheriff burnett.com, that 76% of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office staff agree with the direction that this agency is going. Out of the 53 commissioned officers, only 37 of those 53 actually participated in the survey. And when analyzing the response to all 19 questions on the survey, on average, only 13 of the 37 staff responded negatively to any of the questions.
And so the perspective on the officers’ testimonies from that was the information that we moved on. And so really, it was the minority saying that they had issues, but we still addressed those to move them forward. But a lot of those problems were between the staff members and themselves, not between the line staff and the administration, but sometimes between one-on-one peers.
And so we said it’s time for you to go back, address them, fix this, take this as a supervisors’ group, take this as this a line staff group, and we’ll support you in those things. And so we weathered through that. So really, it was our idea. We wanted to know what was out there to move this forward so we can make our office a better place to work.
WW: The county has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in retaliation lawsuits filed by former deputies and a third is active in federal court. How would you prevent similar lawsuits in the future?
Burnett: Well, that’s a good question because it’s not just as simple when you’re mitigating risk analysis. And so if we get into a disciplinary situation, whether it’s days off, or coaching and counseling, or all the way up to termination, there are a lot of steps in the process along the way.
And one of that is, is we have fact finders. That’s done at the chief level for the fact finding, or if it’s done at the supervisory level, or if it’s addressed and taken outside of the agency for an independent agency — could be another law enforcement agency or an attorney’s office — to do that fact finding investigation. Then that comes up to the administrative level, to the undersheriff and he completes that. But along the way, there’s a lot of different things that they have to follow. And there’s county attorneys, there’s county human resources, there’s the county administrator, there’s even the commissioners themselves.
And then if it gets into the serious side of it, we’re going to be dealing with what we call Washington State county risk pool. It’s basically our insurance piece of that, and the county has to pay into a policy; if they end up paying out it’s going to be $100,000 deductible on the county. But along the way, those advisors come back, and it’s a team of advising against policy violations and criminal acts that they do.
So I don’t think that we would change a whole lot. There’s a lot of things that go in to mitigate. And it could come down from every group there saying, “You know what this may cost the county some money.” They look at settlements. Almost all court cases get settled outside of court. That’s the way we are on the criminal side and also on the civil side.
So when they come back in and do risk analysis: what is the likelihood that this is going to be favorable in the county’s side, they make those decisions that come back and then they look at that and go, if it’s going to go to court, arbitration or even in when we get into a lawsuit, they have to determine what they believe the court costs are going to be for their attorneys to put this case together and fight it because they’ve already decided and agreed that they are backing the county on their decision making.
And then they have to decide how much is that going to be? And sometimes it could be $300,000 or $400,000 just to take that through court. And at that point in time they decide, is it worth it to do that and go on and risk the potential of losing that litigation? Or is it better just to settle outside of court. That happens in a big realm. It doesn’t happen just at the sheriff’s office — we’re actually just a small portion of that decision making. So we’re going to continue to go through our legal advisers, and do the best we can. And there’s a lot in play here that we do and I have a lot of confidence in the county system, and those groups that we counsel with.
Morrison: I would do a whole lot different. I would start looking around at East Wenatchee, Douglas County, Wenatchee PD and start to think well, why aren’t they paying out these kinds of lawsuits? They’re not. So it’s just Chelan County in this area, we’re the only ones paying it out. Maybe we should rethink our legal counsel. Maybe we should follow our policies and procedures.
Or maybe we should learn from the first couple of times we’ve been sued and try to do things differently because every single time the arbitrators or the courts are saying, “You have a history of this”. Your county administrator sent you an email and talked about a hostile work environment: bullying, harassment, intimidation. What did you do to correct it? Nothing. We’ve done nothing. That’s why we have another federal lawsuit — that’s probably not gonna go very well for us.
All you have to do is look around. If other agencies — because we’re always talking about our relationships across the state — why don’t we reach out to other agencies? Like how are you guys not getting sued? Or if you are, how are you not paying out money? Because Chelan County seems to be the most publicized one. If anyone else can find anyone else’s payment out, I will humbly shut my mouth and quit talking about it. But it looks like we’re the only ones in the area that are paying out that kind of money. So follow your procedures, if your legal counsel is not actually delivering, get different legal counsel.
I think the last time the commissioner has even told us this is going to start coming out of your budget. So we should probably start listening. Because the powers that be — our taxpayers, our citizens, our employees — are tired of it. But yet, here we are looking at another federal lawsuit. Let’s change the way we’ve been doing business. It’s time for change.
Burnett and Morrison also discussed religion, police reform measures and law enforcement philosophies. Read more about it Wednesday and an expanded version of this story at wenatcheeworld.com.