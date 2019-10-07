WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s advocacy committee has scheduled two candidate forums this month — inviting business and community members to grill city and school board candidates over breakfast and coffee.
Both events run from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., with registration starting at 7:15 a.m.
• Eastmont and Wenatchee school board hopefuls will answer questions from the crowd Oct. 17 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
Each of the school districts has three board positions up for election this year. In Eastmont, all three are contested, though only one has an incumbent. In Wenatchee, two of the three are contested.
The candidates are:
Eastmont
- Position 1: Incumbent Cindy Wright vs. Challenger Sasha Sleiman
- Position 2: Whitney Smith vs. Nathan Medeiros
- Position 5: Meaghan Vibbert vs. Lyle McClune
Wenatchee
- Position 1: Incumbent Laura Jaecks vs. Challenger Meliesa Tigard
- Position 2: Incumbent Karina Vega Villa, unopposed
- Position 3: Incumbent Sunny Hemphill vs. Challenger Martin Barron
The forum for mayor and city council candidates for Wenatchee and East Wenatchee is Oct. 22 at the Town Toyota Center’s Crunch Pak room.
Voters in each city will decide on the mayor and four of seven city council positions. In Wenatchee, Mayor Frank Kuntz and Councilman Mark Kulaas are running unopposed for re-election, but three other council positions are contested.
- District 1: Jose Cuevas vs. Roberto Vargas-Mata
- District 4: Travis Hornby vs. Melanie Wachholder
- District A: Jorge Chacón vs. Linda Herald
In East Wenatchee, two current city council members are running for mayor and one of the council positions has two candidates. Incumbents in other three positions are running unopposed.
- Mayor: Jerrilea Crawford vs. Tim Detering
- Council Position 6: Marl Kane vs. Christine Johnson
- Uncontested: John Sterk (Position 1), Harry Raab (Position 2), Shayne Magdoff (Position 5)
The general election is Nov. 5. Voting starts Oct. 18.
Tickets to the forums are $10 per person, which includes breakfast. To register, go to wenatchee.org. For more information, call 662-2116.