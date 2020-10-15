WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley residents can expect to start seeing ballots arriving in their mailbox as early as Friday.
Oct. 26 is the last day to register to vote and update registration information online or by mail, according to the Chelan County Auditor’s office. People can still do walk-in registration and voter updates at the Chelan County or Douglas County elections office up until 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3.
The Wenatchee World has a digital voter’s guide to help residents understand and work through their ballots. It can be found at wwrld.us/wwvoterguide. Also, the Weekender section in Saturday's paper will feature stories on races that voters in North Central Washington will decide.
Washington voters can update their information or register at votewa.gov.
Other ways for Chelan County residents to update information include calling 667-6808 or emailing elections@co.chelan.wa.us. Douglas County residents can update their information by visiting their elections office or by mail.
The Chelan County elections office is on the third floor of the Chelan County Courthouse at 350 Orondo Ave. The Douglas County elections office is at 213 S. Rainier St. in Waterville.