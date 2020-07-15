CHELAN — The oldest of five ambulances at Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics is 26, and the youngest is almost eight.
EMS Director Ray Eickmeyer said there comes a point where an ambulance is so old he can’t find parts for it, so he’s expecting to have to replace most or all of the vehicles in the next 10 years.
That’s why Chelan County Public Hospital District No. 2, which oversees LCCH, is proposing a property tax renewal for the Aug. 4 election. Voting starts Friday.
The current levy, which expires at the end of the year, is 31 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The district is asking to increase that to 39 cents, with the levy running 10 years starting in 2021.
Eickmeyer said the increase is to replace the ambulances, which cost about $200,000 each. According to a levy brochure he provided, it would also go toward buying six new cardiac monitors for a total of about $250,000; the current monitors become obsolete early next year.
“We are very quality-driven and we provide a lot of service,” Eickmeyer said. “We’re an ambulance service, but we’re so much more. We even have EMTs up in Stehekin, so we have a very large area we cover.”
The EMS division has 133 responses per month on average, according to a 2019 report Eickmeyer provided. It has 31 employees, including 14 full time and 17 per diem.
Eickmeyer said the levy currently brings in about $900,000 per year and represents about half of the EMS division’s operational costs. The hospital board would have to decide what to do if the renewal fails, he said.
“With 50% of the budget being gone, it would be difficult decision-making for the operations,” he said. “I don’t know what that would look like, but I know it’d be difficult.”
The hospital board voted in February to delay design and construction of a new $44.5 million hospital for at least six months after discovering that the organization wouldn’t be able to afford the mortgage or debt service.
However, Eickmeyer said funds from this levy only go to EMS.
“Despite the financial struggles of the hospital, the EMS department has been very responsible and economical,” he said. “We’re able to operate as efficiently as possible for our community, and we’re one of the lowest levies in the state for any EMS levy — fire department-based or hospital-based.”