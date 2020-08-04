CHELAN — A property tax to benefit emergency medical services in the Chelan area was passing as of Tuesday night.
The tax had received 1,360 votes (69.49%) for and 597 votes (30.51%) against. The amount would be 39 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, up from the current 31 cents.
Chelan County Public Hospital District No. 2, which oversees Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics, proposed the levy, which would run 10 years starting in 2021. Funds would only go to EMS.
The reason for the increase is to replace aging ambulances. EMS Director Ray Eickmeyer said the hospital’s five ambulances range from 8 to 26 years old.
Eickmeyer said ambulances cost about $200,000 each. The levy would also go toward buying six new cardiac monitors for a total of about $250,000, as the current monitors will soon be obsolete.
The EMS division has 133 responses per month on average, according to a 2019 report Eickmeyer provided. It has 31 employees, including 14 full time and 17 per diem.
Eickmeyer said the levy currently brings in about $900,000 per year and represents about half of the EMS division’s operational costs.
He said he was thankful for the community’s support and that the division has worked hard to provide preventative care and emergency services.
“We will do our best to serve them and use their trust and the funds that they’re giving us to give the best service we can,” he said.