CHELAN — The three candidates for Chelan County commissioner, District 3, vary in everything from experience to goals.
Brandt Cappell, Dale England and Tiffany Gering are all running for the position being vacated by Doug England this year. All three are Republicans.
Voting starts July 17 for the Aug. 4 primary. Only District 3 residents can vote in the primary, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, which is open to the entire county.
The district includes Stehekin, Chelan, Manson, Entiat and down into parts of Olds Station in Wenatchee.
Cappell, 34, has a background as a state legislative assistant and has worked with Reps. Cary Condotta and Keith Goehner, both of the 12th District. Gering, 40, is chief operating officer for the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce. England, 64, runs the Lake Chelan Helicopters company and is an orchardist and former Chelan County sheriff’s deputy.
Each candidate has different reasons for running and issues they would like to focus on if elected. The only common threads between the three are land use and affordable housing.
How the county uses its limited developable land is the crux of the housing affordability crisis, Cappell said. The county needs more control over what it can do with the land available, he said, including perhaps getting some leniency from the state in regard to the county’s comprehensive plan.
The state’s Growth Management Act requires counties of certain sizes to create a comprehensive plan every eight years to manage growth. The act restricts growth to urban areas while encouraging rural environments.
“It’s so unique to Chelan and Okanogan that we have such a small amount of developable land,” Cappell said. “The folks on the westside that’s mostly privately owned, they don’t understand. It is showing that the 30 years of the Growth Management Act has just been such a disserve for an area like us.”
England thinks one of the biggest impacts to housing affordability is the existence of short-term rentals. Some people are buying single-family residences as investments and turning them into short-term rentals, he said, which reduces the number of homes available for local families.
“So a young family has a difficult time finding homes and being able to afford them,” he said.
Gering said she started to attend county commission meetings in January and one thing that surprised her was the number of land use issues. She believes zoning needs to be changed to allow more compact lots to create affordable housing.
“I wouldn’t necessarily make a blanket statement that, yes, let’s develop agricultural lands,” she said. “But maybe we can look at the land that’s already zoned residential and if it is 5 acres, maybe we can allow more dwellings on a space like that.”
Gering is also concerned about mental health care in the county. About 70% of inmates in the jail have mental health disorders and there are few inpatient beds in the community.
“That is horrifying to me, and I’m sure that statistic would be to anyone,” Gering said. “We simply don’t have the resources to be able to treat those that suffer from mental illness.”
She said she has been working hard to get ready for the job, attending commissioner and board meetings. She loves her current job, but is pursuing this position to create a better future for her two young children.
“I think that right now is when we have to make sure that the future here will be bright for kids,” she said. “So they’re really the main reason that I decided to run.”
Cappell believes his experience working at the state Legislature will be valuable as the county works through state regulations. The county needs to advocate for more local control and push back against unfunded mandates from the state, he said.
He’s also aware that the budget is going to be an important issue next year. The loss of sales tax will severely affect the county’s budget and whoever wins the election will face that challenge.
“I think my strength is that I can step into the office on day one and hit the ground running,” he said. “I’m currently in the same position and on the same calls that the commissioners are, hand-in-hand, next to Rep. Goehner.”
England said his experience is what makes him uniquely qualified for the position. He understands public safety from his time as a deputy, the importance of tourism from running his helicopter company, and agriculture from working on his orchard.
He said he also has a lot of experience running budgets for his businesses.
“What I would bring to the commission is not looking at this as a political position, but like a business,” he said. “How best do we serve our customers in our business, which in this case are the citizens and the constituents?”