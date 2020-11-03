NCW — The Washington Secretary of State’s Office is working with software developers on problems with receiving county results, Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore said.
Chelan County has not submitted its voting results as of 9:30 p.m., but it has the results, Moore said on Tuesday. The problem is that there are about five different tabulation programs that each county uses that then have to be converted to one statewide software system.
About half of Washington’s counties are having problems, he said. The state is working with the software developer on these problems as of Tuesday night. The state did do tests before election night.