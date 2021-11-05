WENATCHEE — Election turnout reached 46.73% in Chelan County and 31.58% in Douglas County after the latest ballot count on Friday.
Chelan county's total ballot count went from 17,705 to 23,564 from ballots cast in drop boxes on election night or that arrived in the mail, said Skip Moore, Chelan County auditor.
In the past, ballot returns saw a steady return as soon as they were sent out, Moore said. A third of ballots sent out would be submitted within the first week with another third of ballots returned the next week and so on until election day.
But now, it looks more like the majority of ballots are cast within the first week ballots are sent out and the last week right up to the election, Moore said.
"I just think more people are using the drop boxes," Moore said. "And since the drop boxes require them to actually place it in the drop box as opposed to flipping it back in the mail. That's why we're seeing it right at the beginning or near the end."
As of Friday, only 98 ballots remain to be counted and will be held until certification on Nov. 23 to insure voter privacy, Moore said.
Douglas County has seen 8,065 ballots returned, as of Friday, according to the Secretary of State count. The total ballot count got a 3,052-boost from election night.
Thad Duvall, Douglas County auditor, said he was hoping turnout would make into the 40% range or even the mid-40's. "It is what it is," he said.
About 1,700 ballots remain to be counted, Duvall said, and the next ballot count will take place at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
According to the Washington Secretary of State's office, a mandatory recount occurs if:
- A machine recount, if the difference between the top two candidates is less than 2,000 votes and also less than half of 1% of the total number of votes cast for both candidates.
- A manual recount, if the difference between the top two candidates is less than 150 votes and also less than a quarter of 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates.
Any group of five or more registered voters, political party officer, or any candidate can file a written application for a recount of the votes or portion of the votes cast in a race, according to the Secretary of State's website.
The concerned party will need to pay 15 cents for each ballot in a machine recount and 25 cents for each ballot in manual recount.
Recount only begins until after the election is certified. Both Chelan and Douglas county elections will be certified on Nov. 23. The application must be filed within three business days after certification, according to the Secretary of State's website.