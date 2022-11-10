WENATCHEE — Chelan County commission candidate Shon Smith maintained a small lead over Anne Hessburg after the second round of ballot counts were released Thursday.

With 50.2% of the vote, Smith, a Republican, leads his Independent opponent by 143 votes: 13,357 votes to 13,214. Hessburg gained a little ground on Smith from election day and now has 49.66% of the vote, compared to 49.33% on Tuesday.



