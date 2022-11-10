WENATCHEE — Chelan County commission candidate Shon Smith maintained a small lead over Anne Hessburg after the second round of ballot counts were released Thursday.
With 50.2% of the vote, Smith, a Republican, leads his Independent opponent by 143 votes: 13,357 votes to 13,214. Hessburg gained a little ground on Smith from election day and now has 49.66% of the vote, compared to 49.33% on Tuesday.
In the race for Chelan County sheriff, deputy Mike Morrison’s advantage over three-term incumbent Brian Burnett remained at about 9%. Morrison has received 13,751 votes — 54.14% — to Burnett’s 11,502 votes — 45.29%. On Tuesday, Morrison led with 54.1% to Burnett’s 45.37%.
There are 5,922 left to be counted by the Chelan County Auditor's Office.
Chelan County clerk candidate Martin Young saw a slight dip in his lead over Sandra Arechiga. Young has 50.44% of the vote, compared to 50.8% on Tuesday. The tally currently stands at 13,097 votes for Young and 12,822 votes for Arechiga.
The Chelan County District Court race also saw little change. Attorney Jon Volyn is ahead of Chelan County deputy prosecutor Allen F. Blackmon by 1,416 votes in their bid to replace the retiring Judge Roy Fore. Volyn has 52.88% of the vote, a small uptick from Tuesday, when he had 52.85%.
Former Chelan PUD Commissioner Carnan Bergren continues to lead Manson School Board member Aurora Flores for Chelan County PUD District 3 commissioner. Bergren has 12,677 votes, or 55.17%, and Flores has 10,221 votes, or 44.48%.
State Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, saw his lead over fellow Republican Robert Amenn grow by 6%. Steele has 86.39% of the vote to Amenn’s 11.67%. On election night, Steele had 79.9%.
In the District 8 Congressional race, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, is ahead of challenger Matt Larkin, R-Woodinville, with 132,862 votes to 121,955.
The next Chelan County ballot count will be released Nov. 15.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone