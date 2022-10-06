WENATCHEE — Chelan County Sheriff’s candidates Brian Burnett and Mike Morrison weighed in on police reform laws at a Monday Wenatchee World election forum.
Burnett is a three-term incumbent being challenged by Deputy Mike Morrison in the November general election. Burnett was first elected in 2010 and Morrison is president of the Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Association. Both filed as Republicans.
Questions answered by the two candidates came from readers’ emails sent to The World and World journalists. The responses below include two questions. More of their responses will be published Saturday.
The candidates’ responses were edited for clarity and brevity.
Wenatchee World:State lawmakers passed a series of police reform measures that changed the way police can respond to crime, some of which have been amended. Were these changes good or bad?
Mike Morrison: They were a mix. They did force us out of our comfort zone and had us deal with problems in a different way. So instead of forcing them onto a gurney for people in crisis, and at times breaking them or breaking ourselves, or worst case scenario, we’ve had law firms come over and done the legal briefs before this even came out. They were saying your guys’ approach — how you’re dealing with people in crisis — is outdated. Here’s other agencies that are approaching it the same way you are, and this has gotten bad for them. They’ve eventually had situations where they shot and killed people that were in crisis that weren’t committing any crimes.
So these laws did force us to come up with a different solution and say, law enforcement is not going to take care of all of our problems. We do need to get other resources. So behavioral health came online, and we have those entities now within our agency. I recognize that it’s a good thing. We’ve changed the way we’ve done it.
We should be looking at it the same way with drugs: clearly the state has said we’re not going to give you as much authority in the past to arrest people. But we know that drugs cause a lot of problems within our communities. So instead of sitting back and complaining about it, that “Oh, we can’t make any arrests anymore, this is so tough” we need to figure out a different way of doing things. It’s called adapting.
I’m not saying that I’m OK with it. I know that’s what my opponent’s camp was trying to say that I’m alright with Washington state pretty much locking our hands behind our back. No. But we do need to figure out a way to continue to do law enforcement until our legislators, who actually we only have do the laws, can change this and get it back.
I certainly don’t agree with the pursuit laws. I think it’s a horrible idea. Clearly, we’ve seen people flee from us, they no longer respect us and they know they don’t have to stop for us. So getting ahead of some of the issues that we are seeing with these laws is a good thing.
Brian Burnett: I’m going to back up because in 2019 Initiative 940 came through, and it was a de-escalation bill, and right after they did that they started running the other legislation reform right behind it. So they took all of 2020 to determine and they had the Criminal Justice Training Commission involved, they have a lot of testimony.
And once they established what those rules were going to be for the training, there was some great training to come out of this, we’re hosting the patrol tactics instructor regional training, one of three regional training sites on the east side of the Cascades.
But here’s the fact on the 2021 legislation that you’re talking about, is that it was poor policy. I’ve said that from the beginning, I said it before it was passed, and I’ll continue to say that and almost every elected sheriff in the state, including King County was saying the exact same thing. And the chiefs are right on board.
WW:The state Supreme Court in 2021 decriminalized drug possession: how has the decision affected Chelan County and do you agree with the court’s decision?
Burnett: No, because everybody knew the Blake Decision, one of those things that happened was it was found to be, I believe, unconstitutional. Everybody had heard of it: “Those aren’t my pants.” OK. This was a court case, it was appealed in Spokane and it led to that. They could have went in and potentially just added a couple words back in there. But again, the flavor and the angle and the direction that the Senate and the House of Representative majority was going was to make those changes and potentially decriminalize it.
Again, sheriffs and chiefs went in and testified, “Please don’t do this, we’re going to see an uptick in crime and homelessness.” And again, because of the Fentanyl crisis coming up from our border — and those seizure numbers are huge.
In 2021, in Chelan County, we saw six fentanyl related overdose deaths. But today’s date were up around 25 for total overdose drug deaths, and the majority of those are related to fentanyl. And so this is a big increase of what we’re seeing in the homelessness.
I think we need to get back the rights of the law enforcement officers to have more rights than criminals, and allow them to enforce because this is gonna affect quality of life right here for you and me, no matter what the numbers end up being. And so we need to give the authority back to the local communities, and that’s what the state’s been trying to take away for several years.
Morrison: Clearly, it wasn’t a well thought-out law. I mean, it was a joke when we were in the academy that you know, “These aren’t my pants, these are my friends pants.” So you never thought it really would actually come to fruition; that that would actually be an acceptable legal defense, but it is. The Washington State Supreme Court ruled on it. And it kind of comes back to what I was just talking about. Once again, this is the law. So what are we going to do about it?
Are we going to sit here and complain, or are we going to find options on how to address this issue because I haven’t seen us come up with anything different to address the problem. I mean, clearly, this war on drugs has been going on since the late 60s and yet every single time we take out one drug, another one pops up, and then another one.
So addiction, the demand in the United States has probably some of the highest demand in the world. So we need to come up and figure out a different way to address the problem because our previous approach of “we’re going to arrest every single person and that’s the way we’re going to take care of drugs,” it hasn’t worked.
So not a well thought-out law, but we need to be resourceful, adapt, not kick back, and make sure that we are focusing on the problems at hand and come up with solutions. That’s why we have educated individuals within our agencies that we need to go out and if we don’t have the answers here, let’s go out and utilize some of those networks that we established and see how are you guys dealing with it? So it seems like Seattle might be coming up with some solutions by pushing everything out? I don’t think that’s probably the answer. But clearly, they’re thinking outside the box, we need to do the same.
I would point out one more thing that the Wenatchee Mission down there is contacting all these people and asking, Where did you come from? So Virginia’s shipping them over here. I don’t think our agencies ever notified us of that. And other municipalities are also pushing them here in Chelan County, and they are packing them up and sending them back where they came from. So let’s focus on dealing with our own citizens and our own problems before we take on the nation’s.
