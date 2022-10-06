Burnett Morrison.jpg
Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, left, is running for reelection against Deputy Mike Morrison, right.

WENATCHEE — Chelan County Sheriff’s candidates Brian Burnett and Mike Morrison weighed in on police reform laws at a Monday Wenatchee World election forum.

Burnett is a three-term incumbent being challenged by Deputy Mike Morrison in the November general election. Burnett was first elected in 2010 and Morrison is president of the Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Association. Both filed as Republicans.



