Chris Christie 2016
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Chris Christie's starting again where it all ended for him last time.

The former New Jersey governor is launching his second presidential bid Tuesday night in a college auditorium in New Hampshire, where his primary ambitions were torched in 2016 when he finished sixth in the state.



