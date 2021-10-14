Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Six candidates are running for one of three Leavenworth City Council seats in the general election this November. Clint Strand and Michelle Logan are running for position 6. Logan did not provide contact information in her election filing and The World was not able to contact her.
Balancing Leavenworth’s expanding economy with affordable housing is a primary topic candidates are focusing on in this race.
Why are you running for this position? What experience or qualifications do you have?
First and foremost, I'm running for this position because I love this area. We feature a passionate, informed community fiercely protective of our neighborhood feel along with an economic engine that allows us to achieve things few cities our size can dream of.
What are the biggest issues facing Leavenworth and how will you work to solve those issues?
Issue No. 1 is housing and ensuring our community doesn't become hollowed out by becoming primarily second home/investment ownership. Efforts to address this include engaging with the county on long-range planning for homes and zoning for buildable acreage not only in our city limits but in our urban growth area to ensure thoughtful growth and to create incentives to builders to consider constructing workforce housing. No. 2 can all fit under the umbrella “growing pains.” Leavenworth is a tourist and visitor economy and business is good. How do we assist them in staying nimble and providing a great experience while making sure those efforts do not affect the quality of life for those who call Leavenworth home? We listen, find common ground and create solutions that benefit both.
How will you balance the needs of both residents and businesses in Leavenworth while preserving the quality of life?
Like I mentioned, we feature an incredible, unique economic engine. At root, all our opportunities and challenges arise from this gift. We as a city need to empower that engine to be nimble and serve our guests and community, while at the same time creating a framework so necessary foundational, infrastructure and logistical opportunities for improvement are funded by that engine. At the same time, we must never lose sight that the soul of our community rests with the people and families that make this place their home, and we need to recognize that the business engine serves the community, not the other way around.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.