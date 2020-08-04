NCW — Although Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has a solid lead statewide, most North Central Washington voters cast their ballots for Republican challenger Loren Culp.
Culp was second statewide to Inslee Tuesday night. The police chief for the city of Republic, Culp came out ahead in Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties but trailed Inslee in Chelan County.
Statewide, Inslee received 645,920 votes (51.92%) to Culp’s 207,918 votes (16.71%).
Results by county, as of Tuesday night:
Chelan
Inslee, 5,095 votes (35.6%)
Culp, 4,527 votes (31.63%)
Douglas
Culp, 2,561 votes (41.41%)
Inslee, 1,540 votes (24.9%)
Grant
Culp, 4,228 votes (38.2%)
Inslee, 2,449 votes (22.13%)
Okanogan
Culp, 3,854 votes (46.31%)
Inslee, 2,830 votes (34.01%)