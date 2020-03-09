MANSON — Dale England announced Monday he will run for Chelan County Commission — vying for the District 3 seat that has been held by his brother, Doug, since 2008.
Doug England confirmed in February that he will not seek re-election to a fourth term. The official candidate filing is May 11-15.
Dale England, 63, is the second to declare an intent to seek the office that represents the northern eastern part of the county, from North Wenatchee through Entiat, Chelan, Manson and Stehekin. Tiffany Gering who currently leads the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, announced her candidacy in late February.
A fourth-generation Lake Chelan Valley native, Dale England grew up working on an apple orchard. He now owns and operates Lake Chelan Helicopters and previously owned Custom Orchard Fumigation, both serving the county’s farming and tourist industries. He also has a long history of community service and a more than 25-year career in law enforcement with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
His involvement in agriculture, tourism, and public service has taught him how to balance key components in the community, he said, tempered with a common-sense approach to the issues important to Chelan County residents.
“We are at a critical time in our growth and it’s important to find balance in your neighborhoods, businesses and agriculture,” he said.
His goals include keeping the community safe, keeping tourism strong and making sure agriculture is variable, all of which he said will allow his grandchildren to have an area to come back to work and raise their families.