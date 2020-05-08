MOSES LAKE — Citing his legislative work on issues related to children, wildfires and aviation, state Rep. Tom Dent is making a pitch to stay in office.
Dent, R-Moses Lake, is seeking a fourth two-year term in Position 1 for the 13th Legislative District. The district covers Lincoln, Kittitas and parts of Grant and Yakima counties.
“I believe we need people serving in the Legislature with real life experience who understand the issues and the desire to find solutions,” he said in his campaign announcement.
Dent serves as ranking minority member on the Early Learning and Human Resources Committee, which sets policies on foster care, Child Protective Services and mental health issues for children. He’s also on the Department of Children, Youth and Families Early Learning Advisory Council and Oversight Board.
He serves as assistant ranking member on the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He formed the Wildfire Caucus and helped form the Pesticide Application Safety Committee.
“I began an effort to encourage the use of Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) as an initial attack force on fires,” he said. “It is the goal of SEATS to tackle a fire within two hours, not two days. Burning up our natural resources is inherently wrong. We can and must do better.”
Dent, who became a professional pilot in 1976 and founded an aviation company, is a member of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which identifies opportunities to alleviate air traffic congestion. He’s involved with the Aviation Caucus and has pushed for aeronautics infrastructure.
He has also served on the House Transportation Committee.
“I feel I have accomplished a great deal since taking office, and I am excited to continue the job the voters sent me here to do,” he said. “I am honored to serve and wish to continue to act on behalf of the people of the 13th district.”
Dent faces opposition from Quincy Democrat Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz.
Candidate filing is May 11-15.