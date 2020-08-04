WENATCHEE — Tuesday’s primary election was a dry run in the contest for the District 12 state representative seat and saw incumbent Keith Goehner, R-Dryden with a big lead on challenger Adrianne Moore, D-Winthrop.
Early results show Goehner leading with 15,994 votes (64%) to Moore’s 9,036 votes (36%) overall. District 12 covers Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties. The gap was narrower in Okanogan County, with Goehner's 50.4% to Moore’s 49.3%.
With just two candidates on the ballot, both advance to the Nov. 3 general election, though it started out as a three-way race. Dr. Ann Diamond of Mazama, who ran as an independent against Goehner in 2018, announced her intention in February to run again this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed her plans before the filing period in May.
That left the race to Goehner and Moore.
Moore, 38, a first-time candidate, is focused on health care, housing, jobs, school funding and fire prevention. Her background is in social services. She started a nonprofit social services agency, Room One, in 2007. After Okanogan County was ravaged by wildfires in 2014-15, she helped lead the overall recovery effort. She currently works for a national nonprofit.
Goehner, 68, an orchardist who served as a Chelan County commissioner for 15 years before seeking state office, said he continues to work to help small business, maintain natural resources and keep an eye on state spending.
The campaign leading up to the primary was low key. Both candidates have raised about $60,000, though Goehner has an extra $12,000 from his previous campaign. Both had spent about $20,000 of it going into the primary election.
The intensity is likely to increase as November approaches.
The other two District 12 spots also are up for election this year, but the incumbents, Position 2 Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, are running unopposed.