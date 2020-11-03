WENATCHEE — Incumbent Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, is leading challenger Adrianne Moore, D-Winthrop, in the early ballot returns for 12th District state representative, position 1.
Goehner had 34,445 votes (59.7%) to Moore’s 23,277 votes (40.3%) overall Tuesday night. The 12th District covers Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties.
Moore did well in Okanogan County with 3,198 (56%) of the votes there to Goehner’s 2,516 votes (44%).
Goehner did well in Chelan County with 18,729 (58%) of the votes there to Moore’s 13,483 votes (42%). Goehner also had about 65% of the votes in both Grant and Douglas counties.
The next ballot count update district-wide is expected Friday.
The overall results are similar to those from the Aug. 4 primary election, which featured just Moore and Goehner on the ballot. The vote count then had Moore with 35% of the vote to Goehner’s 65% district-wide. In Moore’s Okanogan County base, she received 49% to Goehner’s 51% in August.
Goehner, 68, who is finishing up his first two-year term as state representative, said Tuesday night that he is grateful for the support.
“It’s a humbling experience to be a representative for the district,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the next two years and to strengthening areas of interest to the district.”
His focus, he said, is to continue to build relationships in Olympia and “make sure everyone has a clear understanding of the needs of the district.”
That includes the areas of concern in Okanogan County, which Moore won.
“When I look at the district, I don’t look at one county over another county. I look at the district as a whole,” he said. “It’s my responsibility to ensure that everyone gets the representation I’ve been elected to provide.”
To that end, he said, his door is always open.
“It’s my goal, my responsibility, to better understand the needs of the constituents,” he said.
Goehner previously served 15 years as a Chelan County commissioner. The experience, he said, allowed him to help recognize the dangers of unfunded mandates and regulations at the state level that provide unintended consequences for cities and counties — and the people who live there.
Moore, 38, is a first-time candidate who campaigned with the idea that 12th District residents would be better served by having representation that has the ear of those in power. Democrats have had control of both houses of the state Legislature, as well as the governor's office since 2018.
Republicans have been elected exclusively to the 12th District for the past 50 years, according to the "State of Washington Members of the Legislature — 1889-2019."
Moore’s background is in social services. She founded and operated Room One, a nonprofit providing health and social services in the Methow Valley, helped organize recovery efforts following the devastating Carlton Complex Fires and has served on state and local task forces and committees. She currently works for a national nonprofit, Upstream USA, that works with area health clinics to make sure women have access to reproductive health care.
Her platform focused on areas of concern to working families in the largely rural district including access to health care, schools, good jobs, new industry and housing as well as fire prevention and environmental health.
Goehner’s platform includes the core principles of smaller government while funding basic services including education, but resisting the temptation to pass laws that don’t work. He also wants to protect agriculture, small business, rural health care, forests and hydropower.
The other two District 12 spots also are up for election this year. The incumbents, Position 2 Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, are running unopposed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.