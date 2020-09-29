SPOKANE — Candidates for Commissioner of Public Lands will take part in a live-streamed debate this week.
Incumbent Hilary Franz is running against Sue Kuehl Peterson for the state Department of Natural Resources’ top spot.
The two will take part in a 7 p.m. Thursday debate hosted by the League of Women Voters of Washington Fund and The Spokesman-Review. The Spokesman-Review will livestream the debate at The Spokesman Review: Northwest Passages-Live Events and the League of Women Voters will live stream it on Facebook.
The DNR is responsible for environmental protection and commands the state’s largest firefighting force.