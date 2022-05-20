WENATCHEE — Candidate filing has ended for the 2022 primary election.
Here are the candidates who filed by Friday afternoon in Chelan and Douglas counties and whose names were posted on the state Secretary of State's website at 5:30 p.m.
State
Legislative District 12, Representative Position 1
Keith W. Goehner (incumbent)
Legislative District 12, Representative Position 2
Mike Steele (incumbent)
Robert Amenn
Legislative District 7, Senator
Shelly Short (incumbent)
Legislative District 7, Representative Position 1
Jacquelin Maycumber (incumbent)
Lonny Ray Williams
Legislative District 7, Representative Position 2
Joel Kretz (incumbent)
Chelan County
Chelan County Commissioner, District 2
Anne Hessburg
Zachary Miller
Shon D. Smith
Chelan County Assessor
Deanna C. Walter (incumbent)
Chelan County Auditor
Skip Moore (incumbent)
Chelan County Clerk
Sandra Arechiga
Brandi Buck
Marty Young
Chelan County Coroner
Wayne E. Harris (incumbent)
Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney
Robert W. Sealby (incumbent)
Chelan County Sheriff
Brian Burnett (incumbent)
Mike Morrison
Chelan County Treasurer
David E. Griffiths (incumbent)
Chelan County Superior Court Judge, Position 1
Robert Jourdan (incumbent)
Chelan County District Court Judge, Position 1
Allen F. Blackmon
Jon Volyn
Chelan County District Court Judge, Position 2
Kyle Mott (incumbent)
Chelan County PUD, Commissioner B
Kelly Allen
Chelan County PUD, Commissioner 3
Carnan Bergren
Aurora Flores
Douglas County
Douglas County Commissioner, Position 3
Marc Straub (incumbent)
Douglas County Assessor
Jim Ruud (incumbent)
Douglas County Auditor
Thad Duvall (incumbent)
Douglas County Clerk
Jenn Biggar (incumbent)
Douglas County Coroner
Tanner Bateman
Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney
Gordon Edgar (incumbent)
Douglas County Sheriff
Kevin Morris (incumbent)
Douglas County Treasurer
Felisha L. Rosales (incumbent)
Douglas County District Court Judge
Eric Biggar (incumbent)
Douglas County PUD, Commissioner No. 3
Aaron “Owen” Viebrock (incumbent)
Randy Agnew
The primary election is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.
The election will pare down races with three or more candidates to two who will then face off in the general. Candidates in races with one or two candidates automatically move on to the general election.
