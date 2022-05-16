WENATCHEE — Candidate filing for the 2022 primary election began Monday.
Candidates must file by 4 p.m. Friday. The primary election is Aug. 2.
The election will pare down races with three or more candidates to two who will then face off in the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates in races with one or two candidates automatically move on to the general election.
Here are the candidates who filed Monday in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Chelan County
Legislative District 12, Representative Position 1
Keith W. Goehner (incumbent)
Legislative District 12, Representative Position 2
Mike Steele (incumbent)
Chelan County Commissioner, District 2
Anne Hessburg
Shon D. Smith
Chelan County Assessor
Deanna C. Walter (incumbent)
Chelan County Auditor
Skip Moore (incumbent)
Chelan County Clerk
Sandra Arechiga
Chelan County Coroner
Wayne E. Harris (incumbent)
Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney
Robert W. Sealby (incumbent)
Chelan County Sheriff
Brian Burnett (incumbent)
Chelan County Superior Court Judge, Position 1
Robert Jourdan (incumbent)
Chelan County District Court Judge, Position 1
Allen F. Blackmon
Jon Volyn
Chelan County District Court Judge, Position 2
Kyle Mott (incumbent)
Douglas County
Legislative District 7, Senator
Shelly Short (incumbent)
Legislative District 7, Representative Position 1
Jacquelin Maycumber (incumbent)
Legislative District 7, Representative Position 2
Joel Kretz (incumbent)
Legislative District 12, Representative Position 1
Keith W. Goehner (incumbent)
Legislative District 12, Representative Position 2
