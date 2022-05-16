Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Candidate filing for the 2022 primary election began Monday.

Candidates must file by 4 p.m. Friday. The primary election is Aug. 2.

The election will pare down races with three or more candidates to two who will then face off in the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates in races with one or two candidates automatically move on to the general election.

Here are the candidates who filed Monday in Chelan and Douglas counties.

Chelan County

Legislative District 12, Representative Position 1

  • Keith W. Goehner (incumbent)

Legislative District 12, Representative Position 2

  • Mike Steele (incumbent)

Chelan County Commissioner, District 2

  • Anne Hessburg
  • Shon D. Smith

Chelan County Assessor

  • Deanna C. Walter (incumbent)

Chelan County Auditor

  • Skip Moore (incumbent)

Chelan County Clerk

  • Sandra Arechiga

Chelan County Coroner

  • Wayne E. Harris (incumbent)

Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney

  • Robert W. Sealby (incumbent)

Chelan County Sheriff

  • Brian Burnett (incumbent)

Chelan County Superior Court Judge, Position 1

  • Robert Jourdan (incumbent)

Chelan County District Court Judge, Position 1

  • Allen F. Blackmon
  • Jon Volyn

Chelan County District Court Judge, Position 2

  • Kyle Mott (incumbent)

Douglas County

Legislative District 7, Senator

  • Shelly Short (incumbent)

Legislative District 7, Representative Position 1

  • Jacquelin Maycumber (incumbent)

Legislative District 7, Representative Position 2

  • Joel Kretz (incumbent)

Legislative District 12, Representative Position 1

  • Keith W. Goehner (incumbent)

Legislative District 12, Representative Position 2

  • Mike Steele (incumbent)

Douglas County Commissioner, Position 3

  • Marc Straub (incumbent)

Douglas County Assessor

  • Jim Rudd (incumbent)

Douglas County Auditor

  • Thad Duvall (incumbent)

Douglas County Clerk

  • Jenn Biggar (incumbent)

Douglas County Coroner

  • Tanner Bateman

Douglas County Sheriff

  • Kevin Morris (incumbent)

Douglas County District Court Judge

  • Eric Biggar (incumbent)

Douglas County PUD, Commissioner No. 3

  • Aaron “Owen” Viebrock (incumbent)


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?