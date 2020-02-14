ENTIAT — Entiat School District’s bond proposal on Friday squeaked past the 60% yes vote needed for approval.
The Chelan County Auditor’s office shows 405 yes votes to 262 no votes for a 60.72% approval rate. In the results from Tuesday's special election, the 20-year, $6 million bond measure had garnered 58.3% yes votes.
Of the additional 221 Entiat ballots tabulated Friday, 145 approved the measure while 76 were against, a 65.6% yes rate.
The measure isn’t in the clear yet, said Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore. There are 27 ballots — county-wide — still to count. The final count is Feb. 21. “We have not done a specific run on how many are left for Entiat,” he said.
Typically, he said, the trend holds.
“Once they crack 60 percent, it’s harder to come back down because for every two ballots you get, they would both have to go the same way. Odds are it won’t change, but that’s always a possibility,” he said.
On Thursday, Entiat Superintendent Miles Caples said he was waiting to see the final numbers before making any decisions on next moves. If the bond fails, that might mean putting it back on the ballot later in the year, the superintendent said.
In the election results updated on Friday across Chelan and Douglas counties, the Entiat bond measure was the only one that changed. Douglas County's elections website shows it has 25 ballots remaining to count.
The results are available at wwrld.us/Douglascountyresults and wwrld.us/Chelancountyresults.
Most of the ballot measures were for school levies. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue also had a levy measure. All of those were passing by good margins.
Moore said the overall turnout was disappointing.
“It was about 44 percent. That seems to be right around average for an off-cycle election like this. I would like to see it higher. That means 55 percent of the voters didn’t even play. That’s unfortunate,” he said.