WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served Donald Trump with unwavering loyalty but later turned on him after the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, formally challenged his former boss for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday.

“I’ll always be proud of the progress we made together for a stronger and more prosperous America,” Pence said in his campaign video, criticizing current Democratic President Joe Biden but never citing Trump by name.



