WENATCHEE — Tiffany Gering solidified her lead over Dale England for a seat on the Chelan County Commission when more ballots were counted Friday.
Gering’s lead over England shrunk to a little over 600 votes on Friday, but only 483 ballots are left to count, according to the Chelan County Auditor’s website.
Gering has 18,051 votes (50%) to England’s 17,419 votes (48.3%). Even if every remaining ballot went to England, he could no longer win the election.
“I am excited to be able to have some influence, rather than be on the outside looking in,” Gering said on Friday.
She thanked her supporters and said she plans to continue doing everything she did during the campaign: talking to constituents and attending meetings.
England said he felt he ran a good race and thanked everyone for all the support he received. He might run again in the future if it appears like a good idea, he said
“We did what we could and had a lot of support and I appreciate all the people that helped and people made a choice and that’s great,” England said.
It is a come-from-behind victory for Gering who was trailing England in the Aug. 4 primaries. Gering had only 27.9% of the vote, behind Brandt Cappell’s 29.3%. England had a substantial lead with 42.8% of the vote.
More ballots postmarked by election day were counted later, though, and Gering beat Cappell by 168 votes.
The vote will be certified on Nov. 24 and the remaining ballots added, according to the Chelan County Auditor’s website.
Gering and England were competing for Chelan County the District 3 commission seat. The district represents Chelan, Entiat and Olds Station.
Other races did not change as of Friday night including:
- Legislative District 12 — Keith Goehner is winning with 60.4% of the vote
- Legislative District 13 — Tom Dent is winning with 70.9% of the vote
- Eastmont School District Levy — Passing with 58.1% of the vote
- Douglas County Hospital District No. 2 levy — Passing with 67% of the vote
- Douglas County Cemetery District No. 2 — Passing with 61.1% of the vote