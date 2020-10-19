NCW — Tiffany Gering is far outraising her opponent Dale England in the race for Chelan County commissioner District 3.
Gering has raised $28,054 compared to England’s $10,350 as of their Oct. 12 filings with the state Public Disclosure Commission (PDC). Gering’s funds jumped from $9,944 on July 27 to $27,054 by Oct. 12 and she has 26 total contributors. In the same period, England raised $3,250 and has 30 total contributors.
Gering has put in $3,107 of her own money, according to the PDC. In addition, she has received $4,000 from Sean and Karlyn Lynn; Sean Lynn is an owner of Love Leavenworth, a short-term rental company. Gering also received $2,000 from Michael and Cindy Beverick; Michael Beverick heads the Short-Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC).
Other top donors for Gering include:
- Bob Feil Boats and Motors Inc., East Wenatchee, $1,000
- R & B Investments United LLC, Leavenworth, $1,000
- Zippy Disposal, Chelan, $1,000
Gering also has contributions from nearly a dozen businesses including:
- Malaga Land Co., $1,000
- Columbia Distributing Co., $1,000
- Plain Holding LLC, Leavenworth, $1,000
- Prime Properties LLC, Wenatchee, $500
- Whaley’s General Store, $250
- LC Building Supply, Manson, $140
- Lake Chelan Creative Marketing, Manson, $125
- Skookum Chuck Properties, Leavenworth, $100
- Icicle Properties LLC, Leavenworth, $100
In addition, she also received $500 from the Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington and $200 from the Chelan-Douglas Republican Women, according to the PDC. Former Chelan County Commissioner Buell Hawkins gave Gering $1,000.
England’s top three donors are:
- Robert R. Jankelson, Chelan, $1,500
- Dave England, Richland, $1,000
- Kory and Carolie Coleman, Bountiful, Utah, $1,000
Lake Chelan Building Supply Inc. also gave England $300.24, and the Chelan-Douglas Republican Women gave him $200.