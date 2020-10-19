NCW — Tiffany Gering is far outraising her opponent Dale England in the race for Chelan County commissioner District 3.

Gering has raised $28,054 compared to England’s $10,350 as of their Oct. 12 filings with the state Public Disclosure Commission (PDC). Gering’s funds jumped from $9,944 on July 27 to $27,054 by Oct. 12 and she has 26 total contributors. In the same period, England raised $3,250 and has 30 total contributors.

Gering has put in $3,107 of her own money, according to the PDC. In addition, she has received $4,000 from Sean and Karlyn Lynn; Sean Lynn is an owner of Love Leavenworth, a short-term rental company. Gering also received $2,000 from Michael and Cindy Beverick; Michael Beverick heads the Short-Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC).

Other top donors for Gering include:

  • Bob Feil Boats and Motors Inc., East Wenatchee, $1,000
  • R & B Investments United LLC, Leavenworth, $1,000
  • Zippy Disposal, Chelan, $1,000

Gering also has contributions from nearly a dozen businesses including:

  • Malaga Land Co., $1,000
  • Columbia Distributing Co., $1,000
  • Plain Holding LLC, Leavenworth, $1,000
  • Prime Properties LLC, Wenatchee, $500
  • Whaley’s General Store, $250
  • LC Building Supply, Manson, $140
  • Lake Chelan Creative Marketing, Manson, $125
  • Skookum Chuck Properties, Leavenworth, $100
  • Icicle Properties LLC, Leavenworth, $100

In addition, she also received $500 from the Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington and $200 from the Chelan-Douglas Republican Women, according to the PDC. Former Chelan County Commissioner Buell Hawkins gave Gering $1,000.

England’s top three donors are:

  • Robert R. Jankelson, Chelan, $1,500
  • Dave England, Richland, $1,000
  • Kory and Carolie Coleman, Bountiful, Utah, $1,000

Lake Chelan Building Supply Inc. also gave England $300.24, and the Chelan-Douglas Republican Women gave him $200.

