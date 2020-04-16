NCW — Emergency medical services, hospital facilities, schools and fire protection would all receive funding through property tax measures voters will decide on April 28.
The special election includes levies in Brewster, Pateros, Soap Lake and Winthrop. They all require simple majorities to pass.
Ballots were mailed April 10.
Brewster
City of Brewster
The city is looking to renew a levy rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to go toward emergency medical services.
It would run for six years starting in 2021.
Douglas-Okanogan Fire District 15
The district is looking to renew a levy rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to go toward emergency medical services.
It would run for six years starting in 2021.
Public Hospital District 1, Okanogan and Douglas counties
The district, which oversees Three Rivers Hospital, is proposing a one-year special levy to be collected in 2021.
A levy rate of 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value would generate $750,000.
Money would go toward the maintenance, development and expansion of health care facilities and services.
Pateros
The city is looking to renew a levy rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to go toward emergency medical services.
It would run for six years starting in 2021.
Soap Lake
The school district has two measures on the ballot.
One is a four-year replacement educational programs and operations levy that would help fund extracurricular activities, athletics, technology, food service, preschool and staff.
The levy rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value would generate $579,000 in 2021, $620,000 in 2022, $663,000 in 2023 and $709,000 in 2024.
The other measure is a two-year capital levy for safety, security and infrastructure improvements. It would go toward secure entries, access controls, door locks, security cameras, upgrading the HVAC system at the middle and high school, bus facility relocation, and the purchase of a portable building.
Levy rates per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $2.21 for 2021 and $2.07 for 2022, generating $511,501 each year.
Winthrop
Okanogan County Fire District 6 is proposing a tax increase from about 65.5 cents to 83 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Collection would be in 2020, and the money would go toward a new fire station and toward maintaining and improving firefighter safety and fire protection.