NCW — Both Chelan and Douglas counties donated more to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign than to contender Joe Biden’s, according to a New York Times data analysis.
The New York Times analysis broke down campaign donations by ZIP codes across the U.S. from April 1 of this year to Oct. 14. The data only shows ZIP codes with at least 10 donors. The Wenatchee World then broke down the data to focus on 13 ZIP codes for Chelan County and seven ZIP codes for Douglas County. Chelan County residents contributed $268,816 to Trump’s campaign in comparison to $165,438 for Biden’s campaign. Douglas County residents donated $85,096 to Trump compared to $43,766 to the Biden campaign.
The graphs below show donation breakdowns in the two counties by ZIP code and their corresponding towns.
Leavenworth and Chelan Falls were the only areas to contribute more to the Biden campaign in Chelan County, while the Palisades near East Wenatchee was the only area to contribute more in Douglas County. The average Chelan County donation by ZIP code to Trump’s campaign was $20,678 while the average donation by ZIP code to Biden was $12,726.
Both counties voted majority Republican in the 2016 and 2012 elections, according to election data from the Chelan and Douglas counties’ auditors’ offices. In 2016, Trump won the presidential race in Chelan County with 54% of the vote and with 62% of the vote in Douglas County
Data was aggregated from Federal Election Commission filings, operations with the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee and data from campaign-donation-processing sites WinRed and ActBlue.
On a national level, 28 states donated more to Trump compared to 22 supporting Biden. Yet, Biden raised $1.07 billion compared to Trump’s $734 million in the six-month period. The average donation was $71 for Trump and $76 for Biden, according to the New York Times.
While Trump out-raised Biden in campaign donations in Chelan and Douglas counties, Washington is still one of the highest-donating states to Biden’s campaign, alongside California, New York and Massachusetts.