OLYMPIA — Seeking a third term, Gov. Jay Inslee has raised the most money of any of this year’s candidates for that office — over $3.6 million.
Coming in second is former Bothell Mayor Joshua Freed, having raised over $1.3 million.
Voting starts July 17 for the Aug. 4 primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Of the 36 candidates for governor, 24 had raised no money by Thursday morning, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Here’s where the top five fundraisers stood as of Thursday. For all five, the majority of contributions came from individuals.
Inslee, D-Bainbridge Island, had raised $3,673,366.09 — $3,652,178.17 cash and $21,187.92 in-kind donations.
The Washington State Democratic Central Committee contributed $495,000 cash and $12,862.75 in-kind donations to Inslee’s campaign.
Other top contributors include the Justice for All PAC, EmpRes Health Care Group, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Washington Indian Gaming Association Campaign For Tribal Self-Reliance, CleanChoice Energy Shared Services, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1439 of Spokane, Service Employees International Union Local 925 of Seattle, Washington Federation of State Employees, Environmentally Conscious Recycling and Life Care Centers of America. Each had donated $4,000.
Freed, a Bothell Republican, had raised $1,309,479.74 — $1,255,575.21 cash and $53,904.53 in-kind donations.
He had contributed $656,000 cash and $49,500 in-kind to his own campaign. Other top donors include Wealth Management Olympic, Credit International Corp., Taylor Development and Dominion Point Principles, each contributing $4,000.
Republic Police Chief Loren Culp, a Republican, had raised $650,164.87 — $646,645.80 cash and $3,519.07 in-kind donations.
Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, a Bellevue Republican, had raised $339,270.31 — $335,822.03 cash and $3,448.28 in-kind donations.
Culp and Eyman each had a handful of $4,000 donations, all from individuals.
State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, had raised $182,792.64 — $182,344.24 cash and $448.40 in-kind donations.
Fortunato, a contractor, had received donations of $4,000 from Schneider Family Homes, Wilcor Group and Holland Partner Group Operations.