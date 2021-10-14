Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Lacey Price and John Perry are both running for Cashmere City Council position 1.
Managing Cashmere’s growth, such as land use or housing, is a topic both candidates are planning to address if elected.
Perry is running for the role as a born-and-raised Cashmere resident with family connections in town.
Why are you running for this position? What experience or qualifications do you have?
I am running for Cashmere City Council to offer my perspective as someone who was raised here, and is now married and raising three young children in town. My love and loyalty for Cashmere has me committed to working to preserve its legacy of being a clean, quiet, safe and caring community. I am running not only to maintain the character of Cashmere but also to welcome opportunities that can improve and strengthen our town for the next generation. After all, I believe this is the epitome of being a good steward and leader for Cashmere.
What are the biggest issues facing Cashmere and how will you work to solve those issues?
The biggest issues facing Cashmere are common to many small towns: finances and housing. As a longtime Cashmere resident, I understand the reluctance to see the city grow too much, but I believe some growth is necessary for the health of the community. Thoughtful growth through areas of increased density and some growth into areas currently outside of city limits could provide several benefits. Increasing housing supply can help combat the skyrocketing home prices, and avoiding too much outward sprawl helps keep city services efficient and the cost of those services down. Cashmere is a desirable place to live; therefore, if we work toward creating more opportunity for an increase in housing stock, we can also achieve greater economic opportunity for businesses and increase the tax base to help sustain city operations.
How do you envision the future of Cashmere? What projects do you plan to take on?
The future of Cashmere is bright and full of opportunities. Some of those opportunities include the continued revitalization of the old mill site and the redevelopment of the wastewater treatment lagoons into a beneficial asset to the community. The continued collaboration and support of the Regional Port District’s efforts at the old mill site are vital to increasing the economic vitality of Cashmere. The redevelopment of the old wastewater lagoons is a great chance to provide the community with increased riverfront access for recreation and enjoyment. This would be a fantastic gift to leave for future generations and I look forward to working towards its success.