Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Lacey Price and John Perry are both running for Cashmere City Council position no. 1.
Managing Cashmere’s growth, such as land use or housing, is a topic both candidates are planning to address if elected.
Price’s prior experience includes serving on the Peshastin Community Council and the Upper Valley Parks and Recreation Board.
Why are you running for this position? What experience or qualifications do you have?
I’m running for Cashmere City Council because I fall more in love with Cashmere every day, and would love to help engage our community in shaping it for its next era of growth, which is already upon us! I’ve served on the Peshastin Community Council and the Upper Valley Parks and Recreation Board. I have over a decade of experience in the nonprofit sector, most recently in nonprofit strategic planning and management, which has quite a bit of cross-over to municipal government.
What are the biggest issues facing Cashmere and how will you work to solve those issues?
Cashmere is ripe for growth, and we see it happening already. Land use and traffic planning are I think two of the most important challenges/opportunities facing us. We need to plan for the next era of Cashmere’s development while honoring the past and what makes Cashmere so special today — the rural character, agriculture industries, small town feel. This kind of planning and execution requires the collective power of our entire community, so building and strengthening pathways for good dialogue between citizens and the council is a big goal of mine.
How do you envision the future of Cashmere? What projects do you plan to take on?
PI hope Cashmere continues to be renowned for being an amazing place to raise a family — safe, great schools, parks and community facilities. I also hope it maintains its rural character and agricultural roots — that agriculture will always be a thriving industry here, and that our land would be healthy and open for everyone to enjoy. Reviewing our Comprehensive Plan, particularly land use/zoning and transportation planning, including parks and trails. Again, good civic dialogue is the only way to strike this balance of “growing sustainably,” so I also would love to create more informal ways for the community to get their feedback, concerns and support to the council.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.