Two candidates are running for Chelan City Council position 3, Chris Baker, who is running for reelection, and Madonna Konshuk.
Maintaining Chelan’s quality of life for residents while maintaining its growth are among the main concerns of both candidates.
Konshuk is an elementary special education teacher with the Lake Chelan School District. She also teaches professional development to children.
Why are you running for this position? What experience or qualifications do you have?
I have always been an advocate for those without a voice and now know those without a voice are the American people. The most important way for me to get involved is locally. Running for city council just made sense. I grew up in Ephrata, Washington, a small town in Central Washington. I am currently employed by the Lake Chelan School District as an elementary special education teacher. In addition to my full time job, I teach professional development courses in behavior and safety with a focus on children with behavioral issues. I feel that my experiences and my career have prepared me to best represent the community I live in.
What are the biggest issues facing Chelan and how will you work to solve those issues?
Some of the most important issues Chelan is facing are as follows: Regulation of land use through zoning laws, traffic, public health and safety, growth (how do we do this responsibly?), communication between city government and community members, water rights and the health of our lake.
How do you envision the future of Chelan? What projects do you plan to take on?
Chelan is a beautiful community that is appealing in so many ways! My hope for Chelan is that we can continue to be a destination for travelers without losing our small town “feel” and values. My number-one priority is to respond to my community needs and complaints. In addition, City Council members have an obligation to represent their community needs to other levels of government, and for me this past year, I feel as a Washington State taxpayer and voter that I have not been represented by my government.
