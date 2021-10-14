Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Six candidates are running for one of three Leavenworth City Council seats in the general election this November. Marco Aurilio and Scott Bradshaw are competing for position 7.
Balancing Leavenworth’s expanding economy with affordable housing is a primary topic candidates are focusing on in this race.
Why are you running for this position? What experience or qualifications do you have?
I have been living in Leavenworth since 2012 with my spouse Danelle and three children. My background is in pharmaceutical chemistry, food science, volunteer and professional firefighting, firewise contracting, teaching kindergarten through college and I hold a B.S. in chemistry/microbiology. The job-specific assets I have for this position are my experience as a parks commissioner in Point Roberts, Washington, as an officer in fire departments, president of the Leavenworth Farmers Market and my recent experience interacting with the city of Leavenworth as a community member. Leavenworth is a wonderful example of how to reinvigorate an economy in the face of transition. I am motivated to help guide our future to foster better balance between the entire Leavenworth community: residents (including children), businesses and tourists.
What are the biggest issues facing Leavenworth and how will you work to solve those issues?
A critical need is to streamline communication between the residential community and the city. This will be addressed by creating a more robust and accessible platform for information to flow to and from a broad spectrum of residents to better inform and understand their positions on city issues. An imminent need is wildfire resilience. My experience with wildfire in the Pacific Northwest leads me to place wildfire preparedness as a top three priority. The objectives for wildfire resilience are to reduce fuels in the Wildland Urban Interface within a 1-2 mile radius of the city through thinning and prescription burning, while obtaining grants and creating partnerships to improve our firewise status. Finally, I will advocate for the sustainable growth of Leavenworth in terms of better balance of resources between downtown and residents. This is certainly not a comprehensive list.
How will you balance the needs of both residents and businesses in Leavenworth while preserving the quality of life?
Balancing the needs of residents and business in a tourist-based economy is not a new problem in our country or even other parts of the world. Small communities have been transformed into tourist communities with their associated growing pains long before Rogers and Price brought their Bavarian concept to Leavenworth. I will work cooperatively with the city and chamber to keenly evaluate the models out there, such as Sun Valley, Idaho; Moab, Utah; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Heidelberg and Saltzberg, Germany; Lucca, Italy; etc. and use their experiences, successes and failures to develop a more balanced future for Leavenworth, while hearing residents’ (adults and kids) and businesses’ concerns. We don't need to re-invent this; however, we will need to create solutions unique to our wonderful community.