Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Six candidates are running for one of three Leavenworth City Council seats in the general election this November. Max Kyllonen and Zeke Reister are competing for position 2.
Balancing Leavenworth’s expanding economy with affordable housing is a primary topic candidates are focusing on in this race.
Why are you running for this position? What experience or qualifications do you have?
I am an operator of a family of restaurants and bakeries in downtown Leavenworth. Growing up in Leavenworth, I have seen the improvement tourism has brought to locals. I want our streets, parks, recreational areas and cemetery to be well maintained and tourism is our best way to pay for that. Ninety-seven percent of property taxes cover only fire, policing and medical. I thank my guests everyday for helping us sustain that.
What are the biggest issues facing Leavenworth and how will you work to solve those issues?
Our local infrastructure is aging quickly, and the focus on maintaining our existing neighborhoods has dwindled in lieu of optics. Additionally, we are now exporting our largest events to outside organizations or locales potentially causing the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages to local families. I want to ensure Leavenworth benefits first from the work we do!
How will you balance the needs of both residents and businesses in Leavenworth while preserving the quality of life?
I want to ensure our roads, Ski Hill, golf course, cemetery and parks are maintained. I love living in such a beautiful place. Keeping Leavenworth beautiful requires money. Focusing funds on maintaining the business districts so our guests want to continue to visit us while keeping up on our neighborhoods is that balance. We already have so much more than any equivalent surrounding town that I know of! Just look down valley for proof. I want to fight to keep that!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.