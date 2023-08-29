Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines

FILE PHOTO: Miami Mayor and Republican presidential candidate Francis Suarez gestures as he speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2023. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File photo

WASHINGTON — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced on Tuesday he is suspending his presidential campaign, becoming the first major Republican candidate to do so, after failing to qualify for the first primary debate held last week.

"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," he said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.



