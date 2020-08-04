NCW — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse will face Douglas McKinley in the Nov. 3 general election for Washington’s 4th Congressional District.
Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, had received 50,599 votes 56.68% as of Tuesday night. McKinley, a Democrat from Richland, had received 24,599 votes 27.55%.
Newhouse is seeking a fourth term representing the district, which covers much of Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
He and McKinley passed up four other candidates for the seat.
Sarena Sloot, a Republican from Kennewick, received 5,330 votes 5.97%. Evan Jones, an independent from Richland, received 1,801 votes 2.02%.
Ryan Cooper, a Libertarian from Pasco, had 1,838 votes 2.06%. Tracy Wright, a Republican from Grand Coulee, had 5,003 votes 5.6%.
Newhouse said he is happy with the results and that the numbers look good. “I’ll work as hard as I can to have a similar showing in November,” he said.
The strong showing and support of people from the 4th District is appreciated, he said.
McKinley said it is very tough to overcome a multimillionaire republican like Newhouse. But “we are going to continue our message of government that works for everyone,” not just wealthy lobbyists and multimillionaires.