NCW — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, seeking a fourth term in Washington’s 4th Congressional District, has raised $611,480.93 according to the latest campaign finance report, far surpassing his five opponents.
The report from the Federal Election Commission covers contributions from Jan. 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.
Sarena Sloot is the only other candidate who has received donations, according to the FEC. She raised $3,526 from six individual donors from April 1 to June 30, 2020.
The Dan Newhouse for Congress Committee donated the most to his campaign, totaling $15,335. Another big donor is the American Crystal Sugar Co. Political Action Committee, with a $10,000 donation. The United Fresh Association PAC gave $6,000.
Other PAC donations include $5,000 checks from industries in agriculture, plumbing, electrical and wine.
The Muckleshoot and Suquamish Indian Tribes each donated $2,800, and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians donated $2,700.
Donations of $2,500 and over include PACs representing apple, milk, frozen food, potato, beer, wine, turkey and egg organizations, as well as PACs for the American Bankers Association, Employees of Northrop Grumman, UnitedHealth Group, International Paper, Cisco Systems, American Academy of Family Physicians and Chevron Employees.
Donations ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 include PACs for Microsoft, Molina Healthcare, Dairy Farmers of America, National Pork Producers Council, AVISTA Employees for Effective Government, Nuclear Energy Institute, Boeing and General Atomics. The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Action Committee for Rural Electrification were also in that range.
Delta Air Line PAC and Alaska Air Group each donated $1,000.