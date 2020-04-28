NCW — Property tax measures to benefit emergency medical services, hospital facilities and fire protection in Brewster and Winthrop are passing.
However, a measure to benefit emergency medical services in Pateros and two to go toward schools in Soap Lake are failing.
All levies in Tuesday’s special election require simple majorities to pass.
Here were the results as of Tuesday evening, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. The election will be certified May 8.
Brewster
City of Brewster
A levy renewal to go toward emergency medical services is passing by 99 votes (56.9%) to 75 votes (43.1%).
The levy rate would be 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. It would run for six years starting in 2021.
Douglas-Okanogan Fire District 15
A levy renewal to go toward emergency medical services is passing by 369 votes (66.13%) to 189 votes (33.87%) in Okanogan and Douglas counties combined.
The levy rate would be 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. It would run for six years starting in 2021.
Public Hospital District 1, Okanogan and Douglas counties
A one-year special levy by the district, which oversees Three Rivers Hospital, is passing by 2,282 votes (69.79%) to 988 votes (30.21%) in Okanogan and Douglas counties combined.
The levy rate of 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value would generate $750,000. It would be collected in 2021.
Money would go toward the maintenance, development and expansion of health care facilities and services.
Pateros
The city’s levy renewal to go toward emergency medical services is failing by 47 votes (52.81%) to 42 votes (47.19%).
The levy rate would be 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. It would run for six years starting in 2021.
Soap Lake
Both of the school district’s measures are failing.
A four-year replacement educational programs and operations levy is failing by 257 votes (51.92%) to 238 votes (48.08%).
The levy rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value would generate $579,000 in 2021, $620,000 in 2022, $663,000 in 2023 and $709,000 in 2024.
It would help fund extracurricular activities, athletics, technology, food service, preschool and staff.
Also, a two-year capital levy for safety, security and infrastructure improvements is failing by 269 votes (53.91%) to 230 votes (46.09%).
Levy rates per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $2.21 for 2021 and $2.07 for 2022, generating $511,501 each year.
Money would go toward secure entries, access controls, door locks, security cameras, upgrading the HVAC system at the middle and high school, bus facility relocation, and the purchase of a portable building.
Winthrop
Okanogan County Fire District 6’s tax increase is passing by 1,240 votes (67.39%) to 600 votes (32.61%).
The increase would be from about 65.5 cents to 83 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Collection would be in 2020, and the money would go toward a new fire station and toward maintaining and improving firefighter safety and fire protection.