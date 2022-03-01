Washington’s system for drawing congressional and legislative districts is superior to that of most states. But last year’s chaotic and opaque process exposed shortcomings.
Lawmakers should work this year to improve transparency in how the state draws district maps. With lies about fraudulent elections undermining confidence in our democratic system, every step of the process must face renewed scrutiny.
Like all states, Washington was tasked last year with redrawing boundaries following the 2020 U.S. Census. That meant tweaks to our 10 congressional districts and 49 legislative districts, adjusting for changes identified by the decennial population count.
Thanks to a 1983 change in the state constitution, Washington has a five-member commission — one appointed by leadership of each party in each legislative chamber and a nonvoting, nonpartisan chair — to determine boundaries.
In most states, the Legislature draws the maps, a system that invites gerrymandering by the party in power. Several states in recent years have been rebuked by the courts for illegally disenfranchising certain constituencies. As The Washington Post explained this month in an article that effectively examines gerrymandering, “Parties that gerrymander can more easily impose radical ideologies, spurn compromise and ignore the majority’s wishes.”
Washington’s system is better. But as last year’s chaos demonstrated, it is imperfect.
Closing in on a Nov. 15 deadline for approving boundaries, commission members resorted to obfuscation and secrecy. Near the midnight deadline, the commission’s remote meeting portal informed the public that members were “on break.” They eventually announced an agreement had been reached, but reportedly continued to meet out of public view. Maps were finally released the following day.
This week, officials admitted members had violated the state Open Public Meetings Act and agreed to pay fines and court costs of more than $137,000 to settle two lawsuits. Each commission member will pay $500 and undergo training in open-meetings law; most of the settlement will go toward legal costs.
While such accountability is welcome, it does not mitigate the problems with the commission. Reports of secret deal-making — agreements to keep certain districts safe for one party or the other — have sullied the process.
Two bills have passed the Senate and are under consideration in the House of Representatives to improve the system.
Senate Bill 5597 would require maps to be reviewed by a court or the state attorney general’s office. Sen. Annette Cleveland, D-Vancouver, voted in favor, while Southwest Washington Republicans Ann Rivers and Lynda Wilson were opposed. It warrants consideration but could create unnecessary bureaucracy.
Senate Bill 5560 would ensure the public has adequate time to review and comment on boundaries before final approval — a requirement that should be obvious. It unanimously passed the Senate.
Other changes also should be considered, including making commission members nonpartisan. That leads to questions, however, about how nonpartisan a political insider can truly be. It also would require a change to the state constitution, meaning approval by two-thirds of both chambers and a statewide vote.
Washington’s redistricting system is well-designed. But at a time when our democracy is under constant threat, efforts to improve it must be continuous.