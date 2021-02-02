WATERVILLE — The Feb. 9 special election includes an Orondo School District request for a capital levy for health, life safety and security.
The levy would allow the school district to make health, life safety and security improvements at Orondo Elementary School, including upgrading the HVAC, replacing the fire alarm system, remodeling the main entrance, installing entry controls and security cameras.
The four-year levy would collect 73-cents per $1,000 of assessed value starting in 2022.
The Ephrata School District is asking voters to approve a replacement educational programs and operations levy.
This four-year levy would collect $1.85 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2022, $1.94 in 2023, $1.99 in 2024 and $2.03 in 2025.