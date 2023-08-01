230801-newslocal-primaryvoting.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Chong Jones, Wenatchee, submits her ballot into the Chelan County drop box near the Wenatchee Library on Saturday before the 2023 Primary Election Aug 1. 

 World photo/Loren Benoit

NCW — With just over 5,100 votes in Tuesday night, a former and current member of the Wenatchee City Council lead in the race to replace outgoing mayor Frank Kuntz.

After polls closed Tuesday night, current board member Mike Poirier led with 2,237 votes, or 45.56%, to former city council member Brian Campbell's 2,044 votes, or 40.02%, with businessman James McLaughlin in third with 721 votes, or 14.12%.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?