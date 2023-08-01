NCW — With just over 5,100 votes in Tuesday night, a former and current member of the Wenatchee City Council lead in the race to replace outgoing mayor Frank Kuntz.
After polls closed Tuesday night, current board member Mike Poirier led with 2,237 votes, or 45.56%, to former city council member Brian Campbell's 2,044 votes, or 40.02%, with businessman James McLaughlin in third with 721 votes, or 14.12%.
"We live in a great place I’m thankful to the voters and will continue to move forward working together with the citizens of Wenatchee," Poirier said Wednesday morning.
The top two finishers in the race will advance to face off in the November 7 election.
McLaughlin said Tuesday night he was appreciative of the support he's gotten.
"For the record, I would like to extend my gratitude to all those folks who voted for me and wanted a change and believed in my ability to deliver that change," he said. "It is a disappointment that the overall turnout is so low considering all of the big city issues we are currently facing."
The race was one of several in Chelan County for voters to decide who they wanted to advance to the general election.
For Wenatchee School Board, current board member Martin Barron leads for the new at-large seat in the voter district-based system with 56.13% of the vote. Tricia Cleek is in second place with 35.84% of the vote, and John LaCasse is in third with 7.25% of the vote.
While all five seats will be up for grabs in November, the other Wenatchee School board seat on the ballot in the primary pitted three residents vying to be a first-time board member. For the seat to represent District 4, Mirandy Skalisky leads with 54%, Kendra Martin is in second with 26.08% and Joe Cortez is in third with 19.93% of the vote.
Across the county, Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea leads in his bid for reelection, though he is under 50% of the vote. After the first ballots dropped Tuesday night Florea had 49.13% of the vote, Rich Brinkman was in second with 27.98% of the vote, and Becki Subido was in third with 22.26% of the vote.
Up in Chelan, Mayor Bob Goedde narrowly trails in his bid for reelection. Erin McCardle currently leads the three candidates with 32.11% of the vote to Goedde's 28.96% of the vote. John Olson is in third with 21.34% of the vote, and Stan Morse is in fourth with 17.28% of the vote.
Over in Manson, Kourtney Alanis leads in her race for Manson School District Board with 37.64% of the vote. Aurora Flores is in second with 38.46% of the vote and Tanaya West is in third with 23.63% of the vote.
Across Chelan County, Wes Cornelius leads for county Assessor with 53.67% of the vote to Mark Miller's 44.77% of the vote.
For Commissioner Seat #1 on the Fire District No. 6 board, Philip Guthrie leads with 57.98% of the vote, Mathew Rise is in second with 27.89%, Rex Kind is in third with 9.99% of the vote and Kip Higdon had 4.15% of the vote.
In Chelan County there were 51,441 registered voters. In the initial count, Chelan County counted 12,094 votes, which is a 23.51% voter turnout rate.
