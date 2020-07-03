OLYMPIA — Thirty-six Washington gubernatorial candidates will be on the Aug. 4 ballot — over three times as many in the 2016 governor’s race.
Voting starts July 17, and the top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
The Wenatchee World sent surveys to the five candidates who had raised at least $100,000 by early June, as well as to Elaina J. Gonzalez, the only Wenatchee-area candidate, though she has not raised any money.
The World asked the candidates to submit written answers to the following questions, using up to 200 words for each answer. They were not allowed to see one another’s answers.
Loren Culp submitted biographical information but did not respond to the questionnaire despite multiple emails to his campaign.
Wenatchee World: There has been controversy in the Legislature over spending versus saving. How should the state balance paying for critical projects and services with preparing for possible decreases in revenue?
Tim Eyman: Cuts are inevitable because Jay Inslee took an ax to the economy. He may as well have handed pink slips to people himself whom he deemed “nonessential.” He may as well have burnt down all the businesses he forced to close. (They’d actually be better off, since they would’ve gotten an insurance payout!) Local and state budgets are no different. Local officials must acknowledge the reason for their budget crunch and inevitable cuts to staff and services is because of Jay Inslee’s reckless coronavirus response, and state government in general. Jay Inslee is too irresponsible to be trusted with cleaning up the mess he created. The solution is going to have a lot of bureaucrats screaming, whining and throwing temper tantrums. Their budgets are getting cut. We need to approach our budget from the top in terms of priority. What are the core constitutional functions of state government? Next, we ask, “What are the critical government functions that must get funded for the economy to function, for order to be preserved, and for essential services to be provided?” If the tax burden and regulations on people and businesses are simultaneously reduced, we can get back to a surplus surprisingly fast.
Phil Fortunato: (Note: This response came before the governor’s office announced a cancellation of the 3% raise for many state employees.) The budget shortfall may be as high as $8 billion, 15% to 20%. Every day that goes by increases that amount. State employees are scheduled to receive a 3% raise on July 1. We need to go back into special session to not only stop the raise but decrease salaries by at least 5% for all employees, including elected officials. We must also reduce the state work force. The usual method of laying off from the bottom up would hurt essential services. Alternatively, we could encourage early retirements to remove the highest paid people off the payroll to achieve the same monetary reduction. After that we need to look at zero base budgeting state agencies and look at selling unused properties to avoid impacting the most vulnerable.
Joshua Freed: The quickest solution is to cut government waste that has increased significantly over 35 years of one-party control of the governor’s mansion. It is time to bring fiscal responsibility to Washington state. We also need to focus on rebuilding our economy by removing onerous tax burdens and red tape created by bureaucracy.
Elaina J. Gonzalez: We must prioritize projects based on need, meaning the impact on daily lives. Then we establish budgets accordingly. We can also create incentives for partnerships between local for-profit and nonprofit businesses, allowing revenue to be generated for meeting their own needs. Who better knows what their own community needs?
Jay Inslee: We are facing a pandemic-fueled economic crisis, and our state now must confront tough decisions about how to manage a budget shortfall, support people and businesses when they need it most, and rebuild our economy. I have already made significant cuts, including vetoing hundreds of millions of dollars in spending, freezing most state hiring and canceling pay raises. At the same time, I am committed to ensuring that our social safety net is strong for those who need it now more than ever and that essential services like health care and education remain intact. It is absolutely critical that the Senate and White House negotiate with House Democrats and deliver a bipartisan package to provide the economic relief we need. The package will help us preserve job training, higher education funding, and other vital programs that will aid in economic recovery while protecting Washington families that rely on food, public safety and health care we provide. Inaction by Congress would be deeply short-sighted and undermine the goal of recovery. We will continue working with our federal partners to secure this necessary aid to avert draconian cuts.
WW: Do you think the push to separate Eastern Washington from the west side — known as the Liberty State movement — is feasible?
Eyman: The desire to do this is understandable considering Washington is basically run by political elites solely focused on the interests of one region. It’s actually more accurate to say that it’s focused on the interests of one county, or even one city — Seattle. Washington has a broken system. Fixing it is the core reason I decided to finally run for office after spending 22 years fighting to fix this broken system from the outside as an activist and government watchdog. Olympia has become largely unresponsive to the needs of most Washingtonians, and this is most pronounced if you’re someone living, working, running a businesses or even owning property east of the Cascades. Is it feasible? Technically, yes. Numerous states are the result of some counties or territory leaving a larger state to form a new one. So there is precedent for it. This would inevitably create immense upheaval, so it would be better if it could be avoided. The best solution is to elect a governor focused on making Washington work for everyone. Someone who will listen to the will of the people and not overturn your vote. Someone who won’t deem anyone “nonessential” and kill businesses and jobs.
Fortunato: We have a similar problem of the cultural differences in King County with the Cedar County movement, rural versus urban. The problem is a new rural county could not sustain itself without the population and land values of the more suburban and urban areas. You would need to have a more in-depth study of the tax base and services to say if it was financially feasible.
Freed: I am running to represent all of Washington. The reason why they want to become their own state is because they have been ignored by the governor for 35 years. I will create five regional offices of the governor and hold personal office hours to meet with my constituents across the state.
Gonzalez: I cannot imagine how separation or division can increase anything that is good and strong. I would have to look into this issue and the motivations that stand behind such movements.
Inslee: No. I am a fifth-generation Washingtonian who has lived and worked on both sides of the Cascades. I grew up visiting relatives in East Wenatchee, raised my three sons in the Yakima Valley and started my public service fighting for a new school in Selah. As governor, I have worked with legislators across Washington to make progress, including record investments in education, expanding health care to nearly 800,000 Washingtonians and creating a first-in-the-nation long-term care benefit program for seniors. I know that every part of Washington is connected by the values we share and a belief that together we can build a bright future in every corner of our great state.
WW: Some have called for reforms to the policing system, especially after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think the system should be changed, and if so, what might those changes look like?
Eyman: The voters already spoke on this matter when they voted for Initiative 940, entitled “De-escalate Washington.” Once it was passed, politicians like Jay Inslee did what they normally do and watered down the initiative people voted for. Had that not happened, would those measures be adequate or would they go too far? Whichever the case, it’s certainly worth another look, and if there are measures in there that could make meaningful improvement in the relationship between police and the communities they serve, then they would become a priority. I think the president is on the right track when he wants to implement a nationwide system of tracking the few bad apples among police who are responsible for the majority of abuse complaints. Beyond that, I would work to ensure that budgets, training, equipment, community dialogue and whistleblower protections were optimized to ensure the police in our communities are best able to do their jobs, and that the people who rely on them for their security can put absolute trust that police are unable to abuse the authority we trust them with, and are not placed in positions and asked to do things that violate individual rights protected by the Constitution.
Fortunato: The Legislature just passed police reform in 2019 with the fix to Initiative 940. It hasn’t had time to actually be implemented yet. We would have to see how those reforms work before we start making other changes.
Freed: I stand strongly with first responders and do not support the defunding movement, but rather would make sure we have additional training to continue to refine their skills. We also need proper counseling opportunities for those on the front lines.
Gonzalez: Since we understand the lust for power and control over others is a prevailing consequence of our broken homes, it should be no surprise that abuse of powers is prevalent. What we must do is bring into our agencies mandatory education, awareness and intervention for those who serve in these capacities. Ongoing training for identifying biases and their origins, so that we can choose to not allow them to rule us, will be a great strategy.
Inslee: We have to rethink public safety for all Washingtonians, and I am committed to working with the Legislature on fighting systemic racism not just in law enforcement but in education, health care, housing, and other areas of inequality. I recently announced a task force that will include family members impacted by police violence, law enforcement, and community and faith leaders. This independent task force will address police use of force across Washington state and support independent investigations into police killings.
WW: Do you believe the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak was appropriate? What would you have done differently?
Eyman: Inslee’s response to the virus wasn’t just inappropriate, it was an abject failure. The suffering his diktats, unlawful orders, non-science-based proclamations and economically ignorant proposals caused would be unbelievable to describe had we not just witnessed them over the last few months. He alone bears responsibility for the economic destruction, pain and suffering millions experienced. Had I been governor, I would’ve tried to cooperate with other federal and state officials, rather than duke it out with the president on Twitter. From there I would have:
- Looked at a range of information to make sure I was as informed as possible.
- Understood the medical community is not the authority when it comes to running an economy.
- Clearly explained information to the public, been transparent and invited alternate voices to be heard.
- Resisted overstepping my authority like Inslee did, instead using persuasion to get 7 million people to listen.
- Empowered local officials to make tough decisions for their communities, since they know their communities best and are most directly accountable to people.
- Worked with all government agencies and private industries to acquire needed equipment and supplies without political bickering.
- Maintained a sense of normalcy, recognizing how normalcy helps people cope with difficulty.
Fortunato: I thought the initial response was correct with the information we were given at the time. I parted company with the governor when he started picking essential and nonessential businesses and shut down residential and commercial construction. The inconsistency in the governor’s decisions brought into question whether he was making health care or political decisions. I would have required businesses to come up with a health care protocol, run it by the department of health and go to work. The public would not choose a business that they did not feel was taking proper precautions.
Freed: I would not have broken groups into essential versus nonessential or winner versus loser. All jobs are essential and the best way for economic recovery is to make sure everyone is working, safely. Inslee took a dark turn when he encouraged neighbors to call upon neighbors and divided us even further.
Gonzalez: Due to the fact that we have a Washington State Constitution, it is my conviction that we should have done everything possible to uphold it. I would have thoroughly researched the matter and effects of wearing masks, and given the people the choice according to their own convictions.
Inslee: Washington was the first state in the country to face the COVID-19 crisis and together, we have valiantly fought this virus. Following the advice of health experts and working with local officials as well as private sector leaders, we have taken action to enact life-saving physical distancing measures to keep Washingtonians safe and procure PPE for essential workers. Our phased reopening and other measures have, according to health experts at the University of Washington, saved “countless lives.” During this crisis, I have used every avenue at my disposal to ensure protections for those out of work and workers on the front lines. Additional unemployment and sick leave protections, eviction bans and rent freezes, and other actions have assisted families during this difficult time. My administration also launched small-business grants and assistance to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19. The federal government and the Trump administration’s failure to adequately plan and respond to this virus has cost too many lives and has left the states to fend for themselves. I am proud of how resilient and brave Washingtonians have been during this challenging time and know that spirit will be vital as we safely and responsibly reopen our economy.
WW: Other than the issues presented in this survey, what are the main priorities of your campaign?
Eyman: I’m not just running for governor, I’m running to fix the broken system in Washington. As governor, I would block all tax increases and veto any new taxes like income taxes, carbon tax, pay-per-mile tax. I would put a halt to facial recognition. I would work to reverse the disgusting sex-ed bill Inslee signed. I would protect our constitutional rights and end enforcement of unconstitutional gun regulations.
I would also:
- Pass greater transparency and other government accountability measures.
- Implement the Walsh/Young BOISE. Plan that provides businesses relief to get our economy growing again.
- Call for tax holidays and delays to spur economic growth.
- Review regulations and remove bad, expensive, unconstitutional or burdensome regulations.
- Force the Legislature to fund the highest priorities first and justify every dollar they want to spend with every budget.
- Implement the Marysville model of dealing with homeless people.
- Enforce federal immigration law.
- Penalize cities that won’t enforce the law related to activity.
- Ensure that we get the roads we deserve for the gas taxes we pay.
- Make sure car tabs cost $30.
Fortunato: I have released my Blueprint for Washington, which outlines the essential areas that need to be addressed. It covers:
- Homelessness — Dealing with the crime, mental health, drug and alcohol addiction problems that go with it.
- Budget — Restructuring the state budget using zero based budgeting.
- Transportation — Adding the existing sales tax on motor vehicles to the gas tax account to fund roads, providing an inflation-linked funding source.
- K-12 education — Reducing regulations — over 1,477 of them — on school districts to get more money into the classroom.
- Housing — Reducing the cost of a starter home so people can work their way out of poverty.
Freed: I am focused on addressing the rampant rise in crime and homelessness that is fueled by unaddressed mental health issues as well as drug and alcohol addiction. Under the Freed administration, if you’re using heroin on our streets or in our parks, you’ll either go to jail or to an inpatient treatment program to get the help you need. We need these citizens to become productive members of society again. My program is based upon true compassion and loving your neighbor rather than leaving them rot under a tarp, surrounded by garbage and needles, as the current administration allows and enables.
Gonzalez: Returning the servant heart back into public office is the dominating theme of my campaign.
Inslee: My focus as governor continues to be on working with health experts and local leaders to fight the coronavirus and support Washingtonians who are struggling. By coming together to wear masks and follow health guidelines, we can save lives, reopen our economy and beat this virus. As Washington launches our economic recovery by reopening safely in phases, we must engage the same innovative, progressive spirit that Washington state has always espoused to enhance the security and opportunity of all in our state. We are poised to rebound more quickly thanks to our administration’s work to provide stability for Washington families over the last eight years. Our state passed the nation’s best Paid Family and Medical Leave, expanded health care coverage to nearly 800,000 Washingtonians, and ensured full and partial college tuition scholarships are available to working and middle-class Washingtonians — all of which has better protected and prepared us to rebuild our great state. I am excited to build on that progress, focusing on creating jobs, expanding housing, investing in our children’s education and creating the clean energy economy of tomorrow.