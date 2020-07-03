+5

Loren Culp Age: 59 City: Republic Party: Republican Work history: Chief of police, city of Republic, 2016 to present; law enforcement officer, city of Republic, 2010 to present; narcotics detective; North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force; dual-purpose K-9 handler; owner, Stamped Concrete, 1988 to 2009; various construction, 1985-88; combat engineer, U.S Army, 1980-84. Experience: Police Chief of the Decade, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, 2019; Hero of the Year, Okanogan County Reader Poll, 2019; key to the city of Republic, 2016; life member, Veterans of Foreign Wars; life member, American Legion; life member, Fraternal Order of Eagles; life member, National Rifle Association; life member, Gun Owners of America. Education: Honor graduate, Noncommissioned Officer Academy (Leadership Academy), 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army, 1982; repel master school, U.S. Army, 1981; air assault school, U.S. Army, 1981; drill sergeant school, U.S. Army, 1980 (attended as a corporal); honor graduate, combat engineer school, U.S. Army, 1980. Personal: Married for 43 years and has two grown sons and seven grandchildren. Licensed private pilot. Enjoys riding Harley-Davidsons, fishing, hunting and spending time with family. Website: culpforgovernor.com

Tim Eyman Age: 54 City: Bellevue Party: Republican Work history: 14-year small-business owner. Experience: Chair, Permanent Offense. Education: Graduated cum laude from Washington State University with a major in business management and minor in economics. Personal: Married with three children. Website: tim4gov.com

Phil Fortunato Age: 65 City: Auburn Party: Republican Work history: State senator, 31st Legislative District, 2017 to present. Had his own business since he was 18 and has been a contractor for 40 years. Experience: Member of the Senate’s Transportation, Housing Stability and Affordability, and Environment, Energy and Technology committees. Education: Landscape architecture, Rutgers University Cook College. Clean Water Act compliance expert. Personal: Has been married to Suzanne for 44 years and has five children and four grandchildren. Three of their sons joined the U.S. Marines; the oldest retired after 20 years. Active in his local church and works in support of charity efforts in the community. Website: philforgov.org

Joshua Freed Age: 46 City: Bothell Party: Republican Work history: Investor and small-business owner. Experience: Mayor of Bothell; City Council; mental health counselor; chair, Protect a Child Today; King County Mental Health Advisory Board; Puget Sound Regional Council, Economic Development; East King County Chambers of Commerce Legislative Coalition; Eastside Transportation Partnership; founder, Globe Leadership; Vital Solutions board, Kenya; International Deaf Education Association, Philippines; led Initiative 27 against government-run heroin injection sites; co-sponsor, Referendum 90. Education: Masters in counseling, Western Seminary; bachelor’s in business management, Seattle Pacific University; Inglemoor High School in Kenmore. Personal: Married with five children. Website: freedforgovernor.com

Elaina J. Gonzalez Age: 55 City: East Wenatchee Party: Independent Work history: Home, family and community educator, advocate, Spanish interpreter and cultural liaison. Intake and need assessment specialist, project coordinator and adviser, Serve Wenatchee Valley. Experience: Three-term Americorps volunteer. Represented Latinx culture and community on the city of Renton’s Domestic Violence Task Force. Education: TESOL certification, Gonzaga University; DAWN domestic violence certification. Personal: Single mother of four and grandmother of five. All four children graduated from high school, and two have gone on to university. Website: facebook.com/Elaina.gonzalez1

Jay Inslee Age: 69 City: Bainbridge Island Party: Democratic Work history: Attorney; regional director, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; author, “Apollo’s Fire: Igniting America’s Clean Energy Economy.” Experience: Washington governor, 2013 to present; U.S. House of Representatives, 1999 to 2012, representing Kitsap, King and Snohomish counties; U.S. House of Representatives, 1993-94, representing Eastern Washington; Washington State House of Representatives, 1989-92, representing the Yakima Valley. Education: Graduated magna cum laude from Willamette University Law School, 1976; bachelor’s in economics, University of Washington, 1972; Ingraham High School, Seattle. Personal: Married high school sweetheart Trudi and raised three sons in the Yakima Valley. They are now very proud grandparents of four little Inslees. Website: jayinslee.com