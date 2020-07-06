NCW — The District 3 race for Chelan County commissioner is open with current Commissioner Doug England deciding to retire.
England has served three terms starting in 2008. He said he is retiring because he does not feel like politics should be a career, but is disappointed that he was unable to get some things done during his time in office.
The Aug. 4 primary is between three candidates: Brandt Cappell, Dale England — Doug’s brother — and Tiffany Gering. Voting starts July 17.
Only District 3 residents can vote in the primary, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, which is open to the entire county. The district includes Stehekin, Chelan, Manson, Entiat and down into parts of Olds Station in Wenatchee.
The Wenatchee World asked the candidates to submit written answers to the following questions, using up to 200 words for each answer. They were not allowed to see one another’s answers.
Wenatchee World: Do you think short-term vacation rentals should be regulated by the county? If so, how?
Brandt Cappell: This policy area is new to me, so I have been listening and learning from community members, reviewing past planning commission meeting minutes and participating in the current public process. Short-term rentals (STR) do provide lodging capacity for our county’s tourism economy. However, the growth in short-term rentals, especially in established residential neighborhoods, is not sustainable. Having lived near a part-time STR in Chelan before, it only took a few bad experiences to demonstrate to me the need for accountability from both the property owner and their renters. Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel here, we should look to communities that have enacted common-sense regulations that balance the rights of the property owner and the rights of the neighbors. Municipalities have had success in partnering with the private sector to implement fair and effective STR regulations. We should explore this option before looking to fund compliance monitoring within. Rules should be surgical in nature to ensure we aren’t punishing those that are doing it right. Lastly, regulations need to be enforceable, or we will be back here again with an even larger issue. I look forward to an ongoing dialogue on STRs and finding this balance.
Dale England: I do think the county needs to regulate STR. Many visitors come to enjoy our county. At the same time, the concerns of our local neighborhoods need to be addressed. A consensus should be reached on the density of STR in neighborhoods. When the density is lower than the lid, the new owners would enter a lottery to obtain a license. The existing STR that are nonconforming would be able to remain until sold or transferred, at which time they would lose the ability to be an STR. Part of the regulations should include a process for locations that repeatedly disturb the neighborhood to notify, cite and ultimately prevent the homeowner from being an STR. Currently it appears there are a number of STRs that are not in compliance, which gives them an advantage over those that are following the rules. While STRs can be well run and managed, they should not have a detrimental impact on the neighborhood.
Tiffany Gering: Short-term rentals should be regulated by the county. There should be a limit on short-term rentals, but I do not believe that we need to create all-new regulations. Rather, I think the solution is increased enforcement of ordinances we already have in place (noise, garbage, parking, etc.) and substantial fines for the problematic short-term renters and owners.
WW: What should the county do to increase housing availability and affordability?
Cappell: To see more affordable and available housing in Chelan County, we need more developable land, infrastructure to incentivize builders to build, and efficient and timely permitting. With 87% of our county in public ownership and a large amount of the remainder in agriculture, we need to continue to advocate in Olympia for local control of our growth. My decade of experience in the Legislature will allow us to more effectively advocate for this. In areas we can build out, the county has dedicated funding for affordable housing development. We can work in partnership with builders to offset the cost of infrastructure in building this needed housing. The sales tax dollars generated by this increase in development can then be reinvested in continuing to provide this incentive. Lastly, I would like to see more of a customer service approach in planning and community development. The current commission has brought on Jim Brown to lead the community development department. I know Jim from his time at WDFW, and I look forward to working with him to help ensure that department has the leadership and clarity needed to serve our citizens going forward.
England: Working together to leverage nonprofit organizations and government funding is a start. Partnerships work well in solving most problems. There are pockets of funding that alone are not significant to put a project together. When these small sources are combined, they can make a big difference. The two-edged sword of Chelan County is it is an agricultural and a tourist area. People who visit here soon come to enjoy the area enough to want to live here. A number of more affordable homes are being bought up for investments and STR. This is one factor that raises the price on homes at a rate first-time home buyers are unable to keep pace. The county has limited ability to modify the requirements when building. My experience in building my own homes has given me an appreciation of the frustrations that do exist. I have firsthand experience with the regulations and requirements, some of which have little value in our area. Creating a reasonable environment to build apartments and homes will prove to be difficult, but well worth the effort.
Gering: Being able to assist groups like the Chelan Valley Housing Trust with funding as well as offering attractive builder incentives is a good start. Ultimately, though, there has to be zoning reformation in order to allow for several compact, affordable and quality homes.
WW: Chelan County has historically had a tight budget and provides a lot of resources to its citizens. How would you handle recent reductions in sales taxes and what cuts would you make, if any, to the county budget?
Cappell: Early projections indicate a 5% reduction to this year’s budget. CARES Act funding distributions and some unexpected sales tax-generating projects will offset some reductions. Starting the budgeting process early will help as well. That’s a great start in addressing the budget shortfalls for this year and beyond as we see what far-reaching effects the COVID shutdown has on our economy. Using my experience in Olympia I will continue to advocate for local control of funds that are distributed to counties. Elected officials closest to the people, not Olympia, understand their community’s unique needs. I will also continue to push back on unfunded mandates the state forces upon our county. If Olympia wants to create more government, they should be willing to pay for it. It is premature to start suggesting cuts. If they do become necessary, I favor a surgical approach to budget reductions. I believe the best budgets are zero-based and prioritized based on the needs of the community. Spending out of reserves may become necessary as well. With so much economic uncertainty in the future, I would do this with caution. I would not ask the taxpayers to bear any more burden. We must budget within our means.
England: Given the COVID restrictions, the budget will be greatly impacted. Lost sales tax, which is a large portion of the county’s income, will be a big hit. We don’t know the impact of other state and federal funding we may not get. Initially, I would cut each department budget by the same percentage. As we fine-tune the details, some critical departments may end up getting additional funding. Setting priorities is essential to balancing any budget. Making cuts is not always popular or easy since they generally represent a real person. My budgeting experience in starting two businesses from the ground up is an asset that will be a strong point. I have developed budgets for organizations and my businesses that have proven to be effective and workable. My experience in business and my working knowledge from working for the county will help provide the insight to make the best decisions for all the people of Chelan County.
Gering: There is no question that cuts have to be made. I think it’s important to take a close look at all the budgets that do not balance first. This is where the county has to subsidize departments from the general fund. If programs or departments do not have a balanced budget, they need to be closely evaluated to see what can be eliminated. There are many services the county provides, but we need to determine which services are vital and remove any unnecessary waste.