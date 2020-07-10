NCW — State Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, faces a challenger in his bid for reelection in District 12.
The district covers Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties.
Adrianne Moore, a Democrat from Winthrop, said she is running against Goehner because he is unable to reach across the aisle. The issues she’s passionate about are health care, housing, jobs, school funding and fire prevention.
Democrats control both chambers in the state Legislature, so it will be valuable for residents in Central Washington to have a voice when the budget is made, Moore said.
Goehner, formerly a Chelan County commissioner, was elected to his first term as a representative in 2018.
He said he wants to be reelected to work on issues like fiscal responsibility, maintaining natural resources and protecting small businesses. He believes the bills he’s supported have had good bipartisan support and that he’s always willing and interested in listening to people who disagree with him.
Voting starts July 17 for the Aug. 4 primary. Both Goehner and Moore will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Wenatchee World: Wildfires have become an almost seasonal occurrence in District 12. What can the state do to combat and manage potential wildfires?
Keith Goehner: The best way to combat and manage potential wildfires is through proactive work in the forests. While the state has been working to reduce fuel loads and achieve a healthier forest, the size, scope and timing of the work needs to be increased, as we have fallen behind a reasonable maintenance schedule. Our forests are a vital natural resource in our district, and it is our responsibility to be wise stewards for our residents and the larger community. Since the Forest Service controls the majority of our forests, it is critical to pursue Good Neighbor agreements to leverage federal dollars in a manner that capitalizes on the state’s efforts for forest restoration. These agreements help build relationships that are critical during fire suppression. Prescribed burning is a treatment that reduces fuel loads and encourages new vegetative growth, which will minimize the intensity of the fire. Less fuel keeps fire intensity lower and allows for managing fires as a forest management tool. A healthy forest is the most effective tool to combat potential major wildfires.
Adrianne Moore: After the 2014 wildfires devastated Okanogan homes, farms, businesses and land, I helped lead Okanogan’s long-term recovery efforts — overseeing the distribution of millions of dollars in direct financial assistance, volunteer labor and goods, and ensuring every family up every creek had what they needed to recover. I also worked with state and federal leaders to ensure that our communities were better prepared and protected for the next wildfire. Wildfires are an ever-growing risk. To mitigate that risk, we need to build on the lessons we learned and continue the work of prevention that improves forest health; coordinated and rapid response efforts; strong collaboration with federal, state and local jurisdictions; and legislation that funds our work to protect communities. In fire recovery, I also saw that when representatives don’t know the local issues, fires don’t just threaten our houses, land and health, they stress our already struggling systems — from schools and health care to housing and the local economy. If we don’t want wildfires, pandemics or other disasters to threaten the stability of our communities for years to come, we need local leaders that have a deep understanding of the issues and are working to effectively address them each and every day — before, during and after a disaster.
WW: Water is becoming an increasingly limited resource in the state as areas become more developed. Should private companies be allowed to buy water rights in the state?
Goehner: Water rights are a marketable commodity and their utilization will become more crucial as demand increases. Water banking is a concept that is being utilized to allow for purchase of water rights in some basins. Private companies can play a pivotal role in keeping water available for a designated basin. Whether it is a private company, public entity or non-government organization, control of water is a mix of private ownership and public benefit. Given the state of current water law, with most streams protected by instream flow rules, the challenge will be to keep water rights in watersheds for beneficial use of its residents. Private companies could be a tool to provide flexibility to meet the needs of growing communities, new businesses and agricultural interests.
Moore: Water is central to our economy and our way of life. From farming and recreation, to preventing and responding to wildfires, water is critical to our community’s ability to thrive. My own family uses water drawn from the Chewuch River and piped down a ditch to irrigate our fields; water our lawn, strawberries, carrots and peas; and reduce the risk that a wildfire will claim our home. In the last few years, a New York-based corporation started buying up millions of dollars worth of water rights in our region, with the potential to permanently cut off the upstream communities, farms and homes the waters have long fed. With a growing population and an increasing need for water, our communities must come together to create a clear plan that upholds landowners’ rights as well as the public interest, and ensures water is permanently available for our farms, orchards and livestock; our children to swim and fish in; fire protection; and the future economic opportunities our communities are going to need to thrive here for generations.
WW: The counties you represent were built on agricultural economies, but the percentage of agricultural land has shrunk due to pressures from development. What, if anything, should the state do to protect farms and orchards?
Goehner: The best way to ensure farms and orchards continue to produce the finest fruit and produce in the world is to have a better understanding of what is keeping farmers from being profitable. Farmland and orchards are typically going out of production because of regulations that have made it difficult for family farms to pass on a legacy of hard work and a traditional lifestyle. In many places, development has encroached on long-established farms and changes in zoning can create conflicts and incompatible uses. Although there has been a loss of acreage to development, tree fruit growers have become more efficient and productive. Farmers are innovative and committed to the land and are inclined to make things work in spite of the challenges and hurdles before them. When profit margins are as slim as they have become, the margin for error is very small and reinvesting in new methods or varieties is difficult. Farmers deal with uncertainty each year, but legislation that continues to restrict profitability also is a discouragement to younger farmers and clouds the future of agriculture in our district. The state needs to have a greater appreciation for the farmers, fieldworkers, packing and shipping personnel, and other support staff that keep us supplied with safe and nutritious food and are a key component of the state’s economy.
Moore: Farms and orchards are part of our way of life, a cornerstone of our economy, and a key piece of the self-sufficiency our region must protect and develop if we’re going to be secure in an uncertain future. Threats to local agriculture put us all at risk: Small businesses, which include farms and orchards, employ over half of the workers in our region, putting food on our tables and roofs over our heads. Unfortunately, the pandemic has added a layer of hardship on an agricultural sector that is already struggling; protecting our farms and orchards is more necessary than ever. The solutions involve balancing the region’s rapid development with protection of our farmland, public land, and rivers, lakes and streams; partnering across divides to develop a comprehensive plan for growth; listening to the needs of our agricultural community; and investing back into our small businesses, farms, orchards and people. Protecting agriculture is part of building a North Central Washington community that provides for all of us.