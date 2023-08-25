Q&A: Wenatchee mayor candidates Campbell and Poirier talk development, homelessness, city's future

WENATCHEE — On Jan. 1, Wenatchee will have a mayor not named Frank Kuntz for the first time since Dec. 31, 2011.
Vying to replace the three-term mayor is former Wenatchee City Councilman Bryan Campbell and current Wenatchee City Councilman Mike Poirier.
Campbell is a businessman who founded Pro Active Business Solutions and Pro Active Real Estate, and owns Maple Street Mini Storage. He served on the City Council from 2012-2016.
He gave up his seat on the City Council in 2015 when he ran for mayor against Kuntz. Campbell was replaced on the council by Poirier.
Poirier is president and co-owner of CPW-Northwest Premier Insurance. He held the council position until 2020 when the City Council redistricted, but was elected back onto the council in the November 2021 election.
Questions were provided to the candidates by The Wenatchee World and answered by email.
The Wenatchee World: The Our Valley, Our Future Action Plan released last year identifies additional development along the riverfront and the revitalization of downtown as action items for 2022-2026, with the city of Wenatchee a lead partner. As mayor, what would you want to see accomplished in the area of town?
Bryan Campbell: I will work with the Our Valley Our Future group led by Steve Maher and the Wenatchee Downtown Association Executive Director Rosa Pulido to review the existing plan for the future of downtown Wenatchee. I tip my hat to the former Executive Director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association, Linda Haglund, for her great leadership and legacy. I've met with Rosa Pulido and I'm confident that she will take the reins and continue with the positive progress in our downtown area. Our vibrant downtown corridor has a wide range of businesses but there are still several vacant commercial spaces. Vacant spaces have been present for at least the past 16 years since I was elected to the Wenatchee City Council. There are also several upper levels of the buildings that are under-utilized or vacant. The plan was to revitalize those upper levels for residences. One of the problems with the pace of downtown development, is sufficient parking. Business owners have said that there needs to be more parking downtown for their customers and developers need more parking for residential tenancies.
Current riverfront development is offering numerous housing units in addition to commercial space, hotels, and restaurants. The additional living spaces on the riverfront have also been built without sufficient parking. Parking studies have concluded that there is sufficient parking in the downtown corridor but people aren't willing to walk very far from some of those spaces. The parking element will be a big part of the development plan going forward and a parking garage may be the solution. The Chelan Douglas Regional Port’s sale of the South Campus Lineage property, the proposed rental housing complex in the North Campus Lineage property, and the Columbia Street improvements will invigorate the downtown core even more. I’m also excited about seeing the redevelopment of the Chelan County PUD complex at Fifth Street and North Wenatchee Avenue come to fruition.
Mike Poirier: The city of Wenatchee is currently in the process of developing the “Reimagine Wenatchee Master Plan” for the enhancement and development of the waterfront, downtown and warehouse district. Downtown community stakeholders, together with the Chelan-Douglas County Regional Port Authority, have been meeting regularly to work through the visioning process. It’s an exciting process, and as mayor I would love to see a more connected downtown with the riverfront, a more vibrant warehouse district along Columbia Street, and more economic opportunities in the entire downtown area.
WW: The Wenatchee Convention Center is slated for a multimillion-dollar renovation beginning next year. With funding from the city's lodging tax fund, what will you do to ensure the public receives a return on the investment?
Campbell: The Convention Center is a centerpiece to our tourism industry and is in need of remodeling in order to meet the needs of convention attendees. Patrons from the agriculture industry and others have indicated the need for more convention space and breakout rooms. The Coast Center Hotel is connected to the Convention Center via a foot bridge and it’s also overdue for a remodel. In order to increase the return on investment in the Convention Center, it's imperative to coordinate the timeline with the hotel's remodeling plans. The architects have provided some preliminary plans for the Convention Center and now the city needs to go through the budget and look for potential cost savings.
My 40 years of experience in the banking and real estate industries will help immensely with this analysis. We need to make sure that external visual features that don't affect operations, are justified. An example of historical exterior visual effects that have been questioned by the community, are the exterior lighting on City Hall and the beautiful exterior of the sewer treatment plant. Visual characteristics and functionality are both important to the project and should be included in the final Value Engineering analysis. Careful review of expenditures, in addition to pro-forma revenue projections will be essential in order to provide the best return on investment. Looking at the bigger financial picture of the city, I expect to easily reduce unnecessary expenses by $1 million per year and reduce the citizen's tax burden.
Poirier: The Wenatchee Convention Center has been lagging behind its competitors for some time due to its small size, layout and out-of-date features. The convention industry has experienced considerable change and demand is up for larger conventions statewide since the pandemic. Wenatchee is central to the state, a beautiful city known as a tourist destination, and conventions want to come to Wenatchee. The expansion is needed to attract and accommodate conventions (both large and small), which provide a huge economic impact to the city. With several new hotels in the region, the area is able to accommodate lodging for larger conventions. The lodging taxes used for the convention center expansion is an appropriate use of the funding to ensure that the convention center remains competitive for many years to come, and a Convention Center that the citizens of Wenatchee can be proud of.
WW: In the past year, the city of Wenatchee has opened two Safe Parks, which are operated by the Wenatchee Rescue Mission. What other steps would you like taken to address homelessness in the city?
Campbell: I will continue to be involved with our Homeless Task Force meetings which are currently Chaired by Commissioner Overbay and led by Sasha Sleiman. I will also continue to interview members of our homeless population. Of the few that I've interviewed so far, the majority are from outside our area and have come here for our generous services. The Safe Parks are short-term solutions designed to get the "vehicle housing" and their occupants off the streets and mostly out of view. My concern is that if those facilities lead to a further influx of people, there will soon be a Safe Park 3 and Safe Park 4. Many of our homeless population have substance abuse or mental health issues. The addition of a substance abuse healthcare facility will be a positive step towards rehabilitation. Diversion programs can be utilized through the Coordinated Entry system to reduce the amount of time people spend in the homeless population. We must compassionately care for our citizens in need, without enabling others to migrate here.
The affordable housing component must also be addressed in order to help people transition into housing quicker. During my recent interview with NCWLife, I was asked about the Affordable Housing issue. I mentioned that there were 84 affordable housing units in the que under the 12-year property tax abatement program, but the mayor had indicated the developer was going to request that the City Council let them out of their commitment. I stated that I would be opposed to that action. Multiple agencies have worked hard together and concessions were made to provide those 84 affordable housing units. I was extremely disappointed to watch the City Council turn around and vote to provide the developer with a multi-million dollar benefit and remove the only 84 affordable housing units from the program. I'm hopeful that new laws allowing for Accessory Dwelling Units will ultimately provide housing at a much lower cost.
Poirier: I want to make certain that the steps that need to be taken are being done in making sure that services are provided to those experiencing homeless, to those living on the streets and those who are residing at the Safe Parks. I do not want the Safe Parks to become a place of enablement. Those who are staying at the Safe Parks need to have a clear understanding that they need to be working towards a solution to better their lives and situation. There needs to be accountability to those residing at the safeparks. The Safe Parks are not a permanent solution. The biggest obstacle is the increase of homeless in our community and ensuring that services are provided to all who need it. The Homeless Housing Task Force is really focused and doing great work in identifying the issues, and as a community we need to work hard towards meeting goals and objectives.
WW: What do you see as the city's biggest obstacle during your term?
Campbell: Public safety is a cornerstone of my platform and will be a huge and necessary undertaking. My 150 years of combined community service, including 14 years in police service and 32 years in fire service have me well prepared to meet the challenge and bring back law and order. The public safety issue needs to be tackled on two fronts. Citizens are greatly concerned with the increase in graffiti and crime. I've had a well-refined graffiti abatement plan since I started Crime Stoppers-Wenatchee Valley in 2001. When I'm mayor, the plan will be immediately implemented and I'm looking forward to seeing the results. Reducing other forms of crime which have been allowed to grow out of control, will prove more difficult. While the city has grown through net immigration and annexation, the police patrol staffing has remained stagnant at around 40 officers. Getting crime back under control will require an increase in staffing.
The community has expressed that they're more than ready to feel safe again. The other focus will be on our business community. Small businesses are not only the backbone of our nation, they're the backbone of our magnificent city. Mandates and regulations have severely hurt our businesses and driven many out of business. Now that our surviving businesses are starting to get back on their feet, they're having to deal with retail theft and people sleeping, urinating, and defecating on their premises. That criminal activity needs to stop immediately. We must support our small businesses and support law enforcement. I’m ready to provide assistance and utilize my "F" words. I will fight for YOUR faith, family, freedom, financial security, and future!
Poirier: Affordable housing, community involvement and outreach. We need to relook at the tax incentives and eliminate the eight-year tax exemption for apartments. The tax incentive was justified at the time and it worked with many apartments that were built. The climate has changed, It's time to have only tax incentives for a percentage to be used for affordable housing. We need to show by example of a successful outreach in our community. This includes all City Council members, departments and police, we need to listen to our community, by participating. We need to be accountable.
