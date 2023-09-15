Q&A: Wenatchee mayor candidates Campbell, Poirier square-off in election debate

WENATCHEE — Candidates for Wenatchee's next mayor took part in a debate Wednesday as the 2023 election season begins. Topics included ranged from North Wenatchee construction to needle exchange programs.
The debate was hosted by The Wenatchee World and Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce at Pybus Public Market and moderated by The Wenatchee World.
Running to replace three-term Mayor Frank Kuntz are Bryan Campbell and Mike Poirier. Campbell served on the City Council from 2012-2016. He gave up his seat on the City Council in 2015 when he ran for mayor against the city's Kuntz. Campbell was replaced on the council by Poirier. Poirier sat on the council position until 2020, when the City Council redistricted, but was elected back onto the council in November 2021.
The debate included questions from The Wenatchee World, its readers, Chamber members and those in the audience. What follows is an abbreviated version of the debate. Questions and responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Wenatchee World: Should the city do more to help increase housing inventory?
Bryan Campbell: Yes, we definitely need more housing inventory — especially affordable housing. All of the forums that I've been at and all the discussions and the people that I've talked to, I would have thought crime would have been first on people's list, but it was actually affordable housing.
And that's something that we really, really need in the city. We've got a homeless task force that's also working to try to get people into housing. That's a great group that have gotten together, community leaders, to work on the portable housing.
And it's so critical to have that in the inventory, which is why I was so disappointed when the City Council actually voted to eliminate the 84 units of affordable housing they had in the queue under the 12-year tax abatement program. And, you know, it was a nice enrichment to the developer, but it's really disappointing for the community because they've worked so hard. They've had incentives so that we can get the affordable housing up and running.
Mike Poirier: So first of all, the 12-year program is still in place. That's a tax incentive for anybody with a four-plex or bigger. This affordable housing tax incentive, which has been in place, and it's created quite a few apartments, as you guys all know, in our city. So it's worked. But it's time now to figure out how you are going to get that affordable housing piece. How we're going to get those tax incentives.
And we need to look more as a region. We need to look at East Wenatchee, Chelan County, Douglas County, as a regional aspect of how we can come together to help with this. We also are doing it for lots to help ADLs. And that's going to help with additional dwelling units that will help with our infrastructure. It'll help with knowing that we can get more people here with affordable housing. I'm looking at trying to make a tax incentive that will allow maybe some existing housing that maybe we keep those rents down also.
Reader submitted: What will you do to ensure you have the staff and partnerships in place to deliver the Apple Capital Loop and Confluence Parkway?
Poirier: At this time, the Chelan Douglas Transportation Council, the city of Wenatchee needs some additional funding to finish the Confluence Parkway. It is incredible what Mayor Frank Kuntz created with the City Council; we have to be able to have this kind of funding. This is the biggest project we have all the way through Spokane. Spokane hasn't seen this big of a project. It is incredible. We got the funding we need to continue it and to go forward.
On the Chelan Douglas Transportation Council, we received an additional $1.5 million for the pedestrian bridge in South Wenatchee. That's an incredible thing. That helps us with a budget to be able to continue for this Confluence Parkway. The employees are our asset. We're talking about lots of engineers to make sure we do the right thing because they're giving up a lot to get this done.
We have engineers now in the city that say they want to finish this project, which is September 2027. They want to see us through because they know it's a big project to continue on.
Campbell: Yes, it is a critical project to continue on. There are a lot of unfunded commitments out there to be concerned with the agreement with the Chelan County PUD. The city of Wenatchee has to replace a 500-gallon-per-minute well and an 800-gallon-per-minute well for Confluence Park. Also, the park rangers' residence has to be relocated.
There's a pinch point where the noise is very loud; there needs to be some noise abatement there, that's going to be very expensive. You have to take the old pedestrian bridge out and put it in a new pedestrian bridge. And then there's a property swap also involved with the PUD. The PUD has been awesome to work with, and I know that we'll get through that, but we have to realize there are some huge commitments there. There'll be probably millions of dollars that we're going to have to find funding sources for, but definitely, this project needs to go through.
And when I'm mayor, I'm going to be really excited about the fact that I'll continue to be able to work with Mike; he's got two years left on his commitment. And we can work together to make sure this thing gets through.
WW: What, if any, changes are needed to leadership positions within city departments?
Campbell: I can't really answer that question. The relationships that I have with the directors in the department now, since I got off the council eight years ago, I've continued to attend the council meetings, and so I'm in pretty regular contact with everyone.
I don't I don't see any conflict or problems there. But anytime you get into a new position, you assess everyone and get and get together and talk with them. And again, since we already have kind of a good relationship with department heads, I don't have any idea on why there would need to be any changes.
Poirier: Being on the city council for the second time, I believe some of our departments need to look outward, more than inward, just in our city. It has also to do with looking at what we can do for our future. I believe it does need to be assessed. And I believe they are very positive, unbelievable city employees that we have. They're incredible employees we have.
They're doing an unbelievable job. Some are working on the Fourth of July for Confluence Parkway — they're incredibly dedicated to this city. But it still needs to be assessed and they still need instruction and a leader to see for our future.
Audience submitted: Would you be in support of safe syringe programs?
Poirier: I'm not in favor of the needle exchange program at this time. We do not have a high enough HIV rate that justifies it. I don't want to encourage more drugs in our city, so I will not be supporting the needle exchange program.
Campbell: And that's my initial thought as well. I was talking to a community leader today that was kind of wishy-washy on that, and what's kind of going back and forth. Not enough facts out there. Anytime you get some data, you got to find out where that data is from and how you're basing your your decision.
And my understanding is there's not a lot of really good data out there because when I asked the questions about how has that needle exchange program worked in other communities of our size? Has that enabled people to stay in that state of life? Has that helped help them? How bad is the infection problem from the needles? How many have been into Central Washington Hospital with infections from the needles? And they didn't have any answers to those questions.
You've got to have a lot of data before you start deciding whether you're going to start a program. A lot of times people come forward with a program and push it and kind of blindside you with it, and by the time you're done, you're kind of like, "Well, that sounds alright," you instigate the program, and then you realize you got to do some research first.
WW: Does the city do more to address its homelessness problem?
Poirier: First of all, homeless is somebody's mom, dad, brother, sister child. So these are human beings. So we need to take that into consideration. What's really nice about what's going on at this time, we're also on the verge that we're going to be able to help reduce homelessness here. What we had to set up was we had to set up housing, we have 44 units going into South Wenatchee, and that'll help with 88 people.
Once we have that, we can look at different codes, and we can look at codes, we can also look at ways to — because now we have adequate housing for the homeless — and now we can actually help with some of our laws and help be able to transform some of these people into better quality of life. And it is a health and safety issue, and it's something that we need to be concerned about.
Campbell: Yes, we need to be very concerned with the homeless. The main thing that we have to focus on is to make sure we're taking care of, you know, the existing homeless that are here. We've heard stories of, you know, homeless being bused in and that kind of thing. And I've talked to the homeless quite a bit; every time I run across one, I talk to the homeless person. A very interesting, diverse group of people. Some of them are the locals, of course, they deal with on a regular basis.
There's mental health issues, there's substance abuse issues, we've got a facility that we're trying to get going and to help with some of the substance abuse. But the mental illness is something that's going to we're going to be dealing with. A lot of these people have come from out of the area, and they tell me the reason they've come here is because we have such good services. And we are a very compassionate community when we need to take care of everyone.
We can't put them aside and forget about them. Government tends to spend a bunch of money in getting them out of sight, out of mind. But that doesn't get them back into being productive members of society. So we really need to focus on rehabilitation and getting people back into the community and working and paying taxes.
Reader submitted: If there were another pandemic, would you follow gubernatorial mandates or public health guidance?
Poirier: I would follow what's going to be best for our community. Also, that would include to make sure we continue funding. If somebody comes in and takes away 10 police officers because we don't have funding because they say we need to mandate to do something, I'm going to do it. I can't afford to lose 10 police officers or funding for situations. So the answer is yes, I would. I would have to allow for health and safety issues; I would allow that mandate to continue to fulfill our obligation.
Campbell: I'd have to change that to when the next occurs because it's going to happen again. That's been used as kind of a tool, I think. You always have to follow the law. So if you don't like the law, then you need to change the law. It can be debated on whether some of these mandates are legal; whether they're constitutional.
And you've noticed a lot of the sheriffs in different counties and in different states have come out and said it's not in their opinion, that is not the Constitution, which they upheld to follow. Therefore, I don't know, you know, it's up to each sheriff, I guess, to determine whether they're going to follow those mandates if they believe they're not constitutional.