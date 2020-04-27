NCW — Despite some delays due to COVID-19, Republicans are moving forward with selecting delegates to the county, state and national conventions.
Delegates to Republican county conventions were selected at Feb. 29 precinct caucuses. County conventions initially were scheduled to wrap up by mid-April, but now must be done by the end of May.
It wasn’t immediately clear when NCW county conventions would be held.
Marcy Collins, state committeewoman for the Chelan County Republicans, said theirs would be done via Zoom. There are up to 21 delegates and 21 alternates for the county convention, along with the group’s chair, state committeeman and state committeewoman.
State delegates are selected at the county conventions. This year’s state convention was originally planned for mid-May but now is set for June 25-27 in Everett.
“It’s very enlightening,” Collins said. “It’s really cool to be with so many people and listen to viewpoints and different issues that are going on in all parts of the state, because we’re such a diverse state. ... I’ve just always enjoyed participating with other people throughout the state and getting to know people. We work on platforms and resolutions, so that’s a big part of it as well.”
Caleb Heimlich, chairman of the state Republican Party, said it’s looking like the state convention will have to be done virtually because of COVID-19, but that’s not official yet.
“The biggest thing is, obviously, the limitations on gathering in person,” he said. “Historically, our caucuses and conventions have been very personable affairs. A political convention is very much about gathering in person, discussing politics and organizing and all that kind of stuff. All that has kind of shifted since it’s been unsafe to gather in large groups. Going about that process virtually has been a massive shift.”
The 39 counties will send a little over 1,500 delegates to the state convention, he said. There, delegates will be selected for the national convention Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“A lot of people want to go to the national convention,” Heimlich said. “We have an incumbent president; we’re re-nominating him. That’s a pretty historic opportunity to be a part of, so I think there’s a lot of interest with that and that drives people to want to get involved, participate and show their support for President Trump.”
He said there will be 40 delegates, including 10 at-large and three for each of the 10 congressional districts, and 40 alternates for the national convention. The state party chairman, national committeeman and national committeewoman are also automatic delegates.
For more information on becoming a delegate, visit wsrp.org.
