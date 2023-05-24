WASHINGTON — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make his long-awaited foray into the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday in an unusual manner — at an event with billionaire Elon Musk on Twitter.

His entry changes the shape of the contest for the Republican nomination, as he likely will emerge as former President Donald Trump’s biggest rival. The nominee will face President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the November 2024 general election.

FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at The Heritage Foundation event in Maryland

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers a speech at The Heritage Foundation's 50th anniversary Leadership Summit at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, M.D., U.S., April 21, 2023.


