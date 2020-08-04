WASHINGTON — Incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, and Republican challenger Jesse Jensen were leading the race for Washington's 8th Congressional District after the first round of results returned Tuesday night.
Schrier had 53,627 votes, or 44.53% of the total count, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.
"I’m ready to head to the general election and would be absolutely ready to represent the 8th Congressional District in Washington once again," Schrier said Tuesday night.
Jensen tallied 21,411 votes, or 17.78%, at 9 p.m., narrowly leading fellow Republican Keith R. Swank, who had 20,813 votes, 17.28% of the total count.
"We’re excited to be narrowly in the lead and we’re hoping that leads extends as the night goes on," Jensen said Tuesday night.
The next-closest of the eight candidates in the field was Dave Saulibio who garnered 15,800 votes, or 13.12%. Each of the remaining candidates had less than 5% of the vote count.
Those results included votes from portions of Chelan, Douglas, King, Kittitas and Pierce counties. A total of 28,735 votes were cast for that race as of 9 p.m.
The next official vote count will happen Friday.
District 8 covers parts of King and Pierce counties to the west and stretches over to Chelan County in the east. Voting started July 17 for Tuesday's primary, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.
Schrier beat Dino Rossi in 2018 in a race to replace Auburn Republican Dave Reichert, who announced his retirement the year before.