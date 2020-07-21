NCW — District 8 incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, has raised $3.1 million for her 2020 election efforts — around 20 times more than her primary opponents combined.
Only two other contenders had contributions listed in Federal Election Commission filings as of Tuesday. This filing period covers Jan. 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
Jesse Jensen, a Republican from Bonney Lake, had raised $145,046.34 and Keith R. Swank, a Republican of Orting, had $11,395.
Around $2.5 million of Schier’s fundraising total came from individual contributions, with the balance coming from committees, according to the FEC.
Schrier had recorded $890,532.45 in operating expenditures as of Tuesday and $2.3 million cash on hand. Her largest expenditures were for digital advertising, opinion research and consulting.
She had around $7.5 million in total contributions in the 2018 race, according to the FEC.
District 8 covers parts of King and Pierce counties to the west and stretches over to Chelan County in the east. Voting began July 17 for the Aug. 4 primary, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.